Vanderpump Rules: Brock Davies shares post celebrating Scheana Shay turning 37

Vanderpump Rules couple Brock Davies and Scheana Shay are more in love than ever these days. Not only did the couple hit up the Stagecoach music festival, but they also recently celebrated their daughter’s first birthday.

And as if planning their wedding wasn’t exciting enough, Brock also recently took the time to share his love for his fiancee with a sweet post in celebration of her 37th birthday.

Vanderpump Rules star Brock Davies takes to social media in celebration of Scheana Shay’s 37th birthday

Taking to his Instagram, Brock shared a video post to celebrate Scheana’s birthday. The video included several clips from the monumental moments that have taken place within the last year of their relationship.

The video showcased their various adventures including clubbing, snowboarding, and plenty of parties.

In each clip, the couple seemed completely in sync, matching one another’s energy, and their chemistry was practically oozing through the screen.

“What a year around the sun my love. To many more…” Brock captioned the post.

Scheana and Brock celebrate Summer Moon’s first birthday, plan summer wedding

2021 was a big year for Brock and Scheana. As Vanderpump Rules viewers watched in Season 9, the couple made their love a little more official when they got engaged. Although the situation found them in hot water with their Vanderpump Rules co-stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, that didn’t stop them from expressing their love for one another.

In April 2021, the couple also welcomed their first child together, daughter Summer Moon. When the time came to celebrate their little one’s first birthday, they spared no expense to ensure the bash was a complete success.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Scheana shared several posts as Summer Moon’s first birthday approached. In a sweet message for her little girl, Scheana reflected on all the things she adored about her daughter.

She wrote, “I cannot believe my angel is already a year old! The time really does fly. @summermoon you are strong, fearless, smart, funny, and so much more. My little sour patch kid, there is nothing I won’t do for you. I will always be here for you my sweet rainbow baby. You really are a dream come true! HBD baby girl!”

Another massive milestone quickly approaching the family of three is Brock and Scheana’s impending nuptials. Although they had originally planned to tie the knot in Bali, a place they both hold close to their hearts, Brock and Scheana have since decided to wed in Mexico instead. Despite the change in location, Scheana remains hopeful that members of Brock’s family will still be able to attend.

“I mean, Bali I definitely think would have been the easiest because it’s so much closer to them. But, a lot of his family are still going to be able to make it,” she previously stated.

With all of these plans in the works, it will be interesting to see if any of it ends up being filmed for another season of Vanderpump Rules.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.