Vandepump Rules spinoff — Here’s everything we know about possible Jax Taylor return to TV

Get ready, Vanderpump Rules fans!

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may be coming to a small screen near you soon.

With Scandoval breathing new life into Vanderpump Rules and cast members no longer filming the hit Bravo show, the network is interested in trying to capitalize on the fan base.

There was a lot of talk about Kristen Doute returning when the cameras picked back up following Scandoval, and it looks like she may be joining Jax and Brittany for the new spinoff.

Several current cast members are friends with cast members who have left the show, which makes for an exciting dynamic for crossovers in the new show.

Here’s everything we know about the possible Vanderpump Rules spinoff and who might be on the cast.

Is Jax Taylor headed back to reality TV?

According to Deadline, there is a Vanderpump Rules spinoff in the works.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute are reportedly all in talks to join the new show.

It’s been a while since all three were on reality TV for over a minute or two.

All three have made headlines for their opinions on Scandoval, with Jax and Brittany even appearing on Watch What Happens Live to discuss it with Andy Cohen. Kristen also appeared on an episode to dish about how Ariana Madix was doing after learning her boyfriend of 10 years was having a months-long affair with their friend, Raquel Leviss.

The spinoff would focus on the cast members trading in the party life for a calmer environment while living in The Valley. Jax and Brittany welcomed their son, Cruz, in April 2021 and have slowed down to spend time with him and enjoy family life. While Kristen isn’t married with kids, she does have a serious boyfriend.

As for who else would return, it’s unclear. Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are currently estranged from Jax and Brittany, so their popping up with their daughter and baby boy likely isn’t in the cards. However, since Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are good friends with Jax and Brittany, perhaps they could appear on both shows and do more of the family thing with their children playing together.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is currently in production

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is currently in production. It seems that almost all of the cast has signed on to film.

However, it seems that Raquel Leviss still hasn’t signed a contract. She is reportedly still in treatment, which she entered just after filming the reunion and the confessional where she dropped the bombshells of truth about her relationship with Tom Sandoval.

How the dynamic will work with fractured relationships, including the paused Tom and Tom friendship, is unclear. There is much to work through, including lies, betrayal, and the businesses they share.

With a spinoff in the works, there may be more of a market for the family-style dynamic than the partying and restaurant-based shenanigans currently taking place.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.