Former Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor hit the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The two walked away from the Bravo show after tying the knot. Brittany and Jax welcomed a baby boy during the Vanderpump Rules baby boom, where Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and Stassi Schroeder welcomed babies.

Brittany and Jax stunned as they posed on the red carpet for the event held earlier this week. The couple was giving off 90s vibes in black leather.

They have recently made headlines for the podcast they launched earlier this week and for their reactions to “Scandoval,” which landed them an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last week. Jax revealed Tom Schwartz said he knew about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair for “a while” before it was outed earlier this month.

It appears the couple is returning to the world of red carpet appearances. They took a while off, but Brittany showed off her post-baby body, and her fit frame was noticeable.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brittany shared their red carpet look and a selfie of herself, captioning the share, “Date night in the best way!!! Sandy and Danny? Pam and Tommy!? 90s vibes baby! lol ❤️‍🔥”

Brittany Cartwright shows off her post-baby body

The former Vanderpump Rules star has battled with her weight since joining the hit Bravo show. Brittany was the target of harsh comments throughout her time on the show.

After putting on weight while carrying her son, Brittany was determined to drop the pounds and get back the body she once had. The reality TV star has dropped over 40 pounds since welcoming her baby boy, and her red carpet look highlighted her trim figure.

In more recent photos on Brittany’s Instagram account, including the red carpet photo, it’s clear she has done the work. The beautiful girl from Kentucky got her groove back.

Brittany Cartwright partners with Jenny Craig

After welcoming her baby boy, Brittany Cartwright struggled to take off the baby weight. It wasn’t easy for her, so she partnered with one of the leading weight loss companies, Jenny Craig.

Over the years, Jenny Craig has partnered with various celebrities, but Brittany was different. She was relatable and lived a more realistic lifestyle.

On her page for the website, she reveals she lost 45 pounds in 42 weeks. That is a little over one pound a week, with the loss varying over time.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are living their best lives right now, with new endeavors coming their way. There have been rumblings about a possible Vanderpump Rules return in the future.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.