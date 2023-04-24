Usman Umar rumored to be returning to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with yet another woman

Could Usman Umar be coming for Darcey Silva’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days crown?

It’s starting to look like that might happen as the Nigerian reality star who calls himself Sojaboy is rumored to be returning to the TLC series for another season — and with another woman.

That would put Usman in the running to overtake Darcey’s top spot on the series as she was cast for four seasons with two different men, and if Usman really does return, he’ll have three seasons with three different women — Lisa Robinson, Kimberly Menzies, and a new woman that he can’t stop calling his “wife” named Kiera Elise Ogden.

And while none of this is confirmed, there’s proof that Usman has been thirsting over this woman for a while now, as he’s commented all over one of her Instagram pages.

Not to mention that a pretty reliable source told Monsters and Critics that Usman and Kiera have known each other for two years now.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So don’t be too surprised if Usman is back at it when Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days rolls around later this year, and you see his all-too-familiar face pop up again. Maybe, eventually, Usman will actually marry one of these women and make his way to the United States, but until then, it looks like we’ll likely be putting up with another season of his antics.

Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar following and calling a new woman his ‘wife’

It’s not unusual to follow someone you don’t know on social media, but it would be weird to call that person your “wife,” That’s what leads us to believe that this rumor about Usman Umar might have some truth to it.

After all, it’s no secret in the 90 Day Fiance world that if one of the cast members starts getting serious with someone new, there is likely a place for them on one of the shows — whether it be 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days or 90: The Single Life — there are casting options.

Not only that, but Usman has done it before. He married and divorced Lisa before meeting Kimberly and airing out their dirty laundry on both Before the 90 Days and Happily Ever After?, a move that many 90 Day Fiance fans questioned, considering that he and Kimberly never did get married nor did he ever make his way to the US.

But here we are again. and as many 90 Day Fiance fans are likely no longer interested in Usman’s love life, it looks like we’re about to get another dose. And since none of this is confirmed, Monsters and Critics did make sure to reach out to the woman rumored to be joining Usman on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff. So far, we’ve not heard back.

While our source divulged that Usman has known Kiera for as much as two years, we were able to find his comments on her Instagram page only dating back to about two months ago, with his claim of her being his wife having been posted just two days ago.

Usman Umar has a “wife.” Pic credit: the.kiera.elise/Instagram

What about Usman Umar and Kimberly Menzies?

By the end of Season 7 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, it was pretty clear that Usman and Kimberly had called it quits for good.

And while the two have continued to be friendly and play it cool, Kim recently made it very clear where her relationship with Usman stood.

Just last month, in an Instagram Q&A, Kimberly revealed that she and Usman still speak quite frequently. However, when it comes to dating, Kimberly made it clear that she wasn’t doing any of that at the moment and, instead, was choosing to focus on herself.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.