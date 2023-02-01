Kimberly Menzies steps out with new hair, Usman Umar reacts

90 Day Fiance alum Kimberly Menzies recently debuted a new hair look and garnered attention from her ex-fiance Usman Umar.

90 Day Fiance viewers just watched Kim and Usman’s relationship unfold on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days and Season 7 of Happily Ever After? By the time it was over, the pair came out of their tumultuous relationship and revealed they broke up but are still close friends, according to both of them at the Happily Ever After Tell All.

That said, a single 53-year-old Kim appears to be living her best life while keeping her appearance fresh.

In the Instagram video Kim shared with her 242k followers, the camera panned around the front of Kim’s face while she smiled and moved her hair in different ways.

Her hair, which 90 Day Fiance fans have known to be black to dark brown recently, looked a lot lighter as she rocked all-over highlights and what seemed to be a nice trim. Her lengthy lock also looked healthy and shiny.

In the caption, Kim remarked, “Your hair is your crown. Wear it like a Queen ❤️.”

Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar had an exchange on her new hair post

Usman showed up in the comments of Kim’s new hair post to show her some love.

Writing, “Queen 🫅 ❤️✊🏽,” Usman made it known that he still had love and compliments for his ex-fiancee.

Kim responded to Usman’s gesture by saying, “@officialsojaboy my friend the Yarima ❤️🙌.” Yarima means Prince in Usman’s native Hausa language.

Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

The exchange between the former flames signifies that they are still in contact and friendly with one another despite all the drama they went through as a couple.

Kimberly Menzies bonded with several Happily Ever After? castmates at the Tell All

During the Happily Ever After? four-part Tell All for Season 7, viewers followed Kim before the Tell All kickoff, where she met up with fellow alum Jenny Slatten.

The pair bonded over the fact that they were both from San Diego and interested in younger men. Both expressed a lot of happiness to be hanging out and starting a new friendship.

After the Tell All, Kim had an even more surprising conversation that ended in a friendship.

Angela Deem and Usman have had bad blood for years, with Angela calling Usman a scammer and saying he was the reason her husband Michael Ilesanmi hasn’t been able to get to America. On Usman’s side, he thinks that Angela is holding Michael back and that Angela is not a good person with good intentions for Michael.

That said, Kim stayed out of the drama between the two and ended up hitting it off with Angela after the Tell All. Kim even went to Angela’s room after calling it a night and the two talked about their similar situations with Nigerian men.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.