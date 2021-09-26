Updated Dancing With the Stars scores heading into Week 2 elimination

DWTS couples showcase their week 1 dance. Pic credit: ABC

The first week of Dancing With the Stars saw some good first dances for the new celebs and everyone will return for Week 2.

However, the second week is where the real stress of the competition begins as that is when the first elimination takes place.

Voting for Dancing With the Stars

Here is how the voting works for Dancing With the Stars.

The first week of DWTS saw only the judges get to score the dancers. Then, live voting would take place in Week 2 at both abc.com and vial text voting.

The first elimination takes place after the live voting and the judge’s scores are combined.

Here is how you vote for your favorite dancers:

This is a tough break for the couples performing last, but most people will assumedly vote for their favorite stars, regardless of how they danced.

The judge’s scores also weigh into this.

Week 1 dancing scores

Here is a look at the updated scoring from Week 1 as the voting will start with the Week 2 performances.

JoJo & Jenna: 29

Amanda & Alan: 28

Suni & Sasha: 28

Melanie & Gleb: 27

Melora & Artem: 26

Kenya & Brandon: 26

Christine & Pasha: 25

Olivia & Val: 25

Matt & Lindsay: 24

The Miz & Witney: 24

Cody & Cheryl: 24

Brian & Sharna: 24

Jimmie & Emma: 22

Iman & Daniella: 21

Martin & Britt: 13

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson had the high score of Week 1, dancing the quickstep.

The next two hit 28, with Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten dancing to the tango and Suni Lee and Sasha Farber dancing to the jive.

Up next, by themselves, was Melanie Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev, dancing the tango.

Those dancers should all be safe if they match their performances in Week 2.

Needing big rebounds are Martin Kove and Britt Stewart, who only scored a 13 for the paso doble, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, who faced the jive, and Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater, who danced the tango.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.