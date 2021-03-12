Unpolished star Bria Martone dresses like a princess on Disney vacation

Matt Mancuso and Bria Martone took a Disney vacation and documented it on the Unpolished star’s Instagram account. Pic credit: TLC

Unpolished star Bria Martone is having the time of her life as she enjoys a vacation with her husband of less than one year, Matt Mancuso, at Disney World.

The auburn-haired stunner was pretty in pink in a sequence of photographs she shared with her 98,000 Instagram followers taken at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Bria shared three days worth of images where she has rocked outfits that have resembled those of The Little Mermaid for a visit to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Belle from Beauty and the Beast for the Magic Kingdom, and for her latest upload, a pink princess-themed ensemble.

In her newest post, Bria said that her husband was all ready to visit one of the theme park’s newest attractions, Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge.

The Unpolished star shared a sequence of 10 images where the couple showed the fun they had together.

In the first snap, Bria showed off her figure in a brightly colored pink dress with shirring down its front. The form-fitting ensemble had thin spaghetti straps at the cop and fell to the top of her knees. She wore sneakers on her feet.

Bria was ready for Disney in a head-to-toe outfit

On her head, Bria donned mouse ears that featured brightly colored bows. Atop yellow and pink material were the faces of all the Disney princesses including Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Jasmine, Belle, and Tiana. She coordinated with a mask on her face made of the same graphic print.

In subequent images, Bria showed off the park’s Toy Story land, the Star Wars ride, and the Aerosmith Rock and Roller coaster.

Bria admitted her husband was like a “kid in a candy store” as he built his own droid at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge.

Unpolished fans wondered if this was part of a honeymoon trip

The couple did not say if this was part of an extended honeymoon. They vacationed shortly after their September 2020 wedding, which was featured on the Season 2 finale of Unpolished, at Rosewood Mayakoba, located in Mexico.

Fans of the reality television personality, who stars on Unpolished with her family members Lexi and Jennifer Martone, and their grandparents Foxy (real name Eleanor Varuzzi) and Joe, loved the snaps.

They added their remarks in the comments section of the Instagram slideshow.

“That outfit girrlll!” wrote one fan.

“I love that you are a Disney princess from head to toe,” penned a second follower.

“Beautiful, enjoy yourselves. Is this part of your honeymoon?” asked a third Instagram user.

TLC’s Unpolished is currently on hiatus.