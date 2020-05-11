Mike Martone death: Bria and Lexi Martone from Unpolished say goodbye to their dad

Big Mike Martone has passed away. His daughter Bria posted a tribute to him on Instagram last night, announcing the news.
TLC viewers may recognize him as the dad from Unpolished.
He was married to Jennifer Martone and shared two daughters with her. Bria and Lexi Martone starred alongside their mom and grandma on the show, which ran for one season on the network.
What happened to Big Mike Martone?
At this point, details about what happened to Mike Martone aren’t readily available. Bria revealed her father passed and talked about how special he was, but did not elaborate on what happened to the reality star.
It appears that Big Mike’s passing may be unexpected because Bria mentioned that “it doesn’t feel real” that he is gone.
She praised her father for being an amazing man and grandfather. He stepped in for her fiance’s twin boys, who spend a lot of time at the Martone home.
Unfortunately, Bria Martone will marry Matt Mancuso this fall. She revealed in the post about Big Mike’s passing that he won’t be able to walk her down the aisle, something that was important to them.
When she threatened to marry Matt in Las Vegas because she felt like everyone was against their decision on Unpolished, it killed Mike to know he could miss walking her down.
Bria Martone said, in part, “There’s nothing I wanted more then for you to be by my side on my wedding day to walk me down the aisle and give me away! I know that if you could you would have done everything in your power to hold on and push through to be there but I know you couldn’t!”
RIP to the man I looked at as my Superman! Daddy , to everyone you were BIG MIKE but to me you were my dad, my hero, my problem solver, my provider , my protector, and the most loving , sweetest , most giving man out there and I can’t even believe that your gone! It doesn’t even feel real that Your not with us anymore! There’s nothing I wanted more then for you to be by my side on my wedding day to walk me down the aisle and give me away! I know that if you could you would have done everything in your power to hold on and push through to be there but I know you couldn’t! Daddy, you will be so missed by so many people! Everyone who knew you say what an amazing man you were and how you had a heart of gold! Thank you for everything that you did for us and for your grandchildren, who will miss you so much! I know how much you loved us and we loved you! I will forever be daddy’s little girl and that will never change! I love you so much daddy , I don’t think you understand how much I miss you right now and how I wish I can just hug you! Rest In Peace daddy , you will forever be in my heart and I know you will watch over all of us and be our protector just like you were when you were with us! I couldn’t of asked for a better guardian angel to watch over us! I am truly blessed that you were the first man to truly love me!! I love you daddy rest easy! 💕💕 #daddylittlegirl #myperfectguardianangel #may9th #daddydaughterweddingdance #firstman 💕💕
Will Unpolished return to TLC?
At this point, it is unknown if Unpolished is returning to TLC for a second season. The show follows the Martone women and their salon. That, coupled with their everyday lives, was the focus of the show.
Bria and Lexi Martone were close, but the relationship with Matt Mancuso strained things for the couple. He and Bria got engaged during Season 1 of Unpolished, and now, it looks like their wedding is just a few months away.
With heavy HEART my family had to say good-bye to THE MAN WHO PUT OUR FAMILY “FIRST” We would be nothing without his Determination to make our children succeed to be 100% of everything that can be .. HE WAS THE proudest DAD EVER ~ “BIG MIKE” you WILL BE TRULY MISSED BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN💔your girls love you very much 💜
Now, the Martone family has to say good-bye to Big Mike Martone, mourning the loss of a husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Bria said that he would be missed by many, and judging by his big personality shown on Unpolished, that isn’t shocking.
