Unfiltered Jana Duggar shares ‘remedy’ while feeling under the weather

Jana Duggar hasn’t been overly active on social media since tying the knot with Stephen Wissmann in August.

She has been back to Arkansas a lot since moving to Nebraska with Stephen, but with the holidays, it’s understandable.

Most of the time, Jana looks utterly flawless in the photos she shares. She is one of the prettiest Duggar daughters, which is why many were stumped about why she waited so long to marry and move out of the Duggar family home.

However, the filtered look isn’t present when she isn’t feeling the best.

It’s been a tough winter season for many in the country. Several viruses have spread, and many have brought a cough with them.

The Counting On star dealt with that over the weekend.

Jana Duggar appears under the weather

On Instagram, Jana Duggar shared a “simple cold remedy” she had been using.

She captioned the post with the recipe and accompanied it with a video of herself making and drinking it.

While narrating the video, it seems that Jana was feeling better. However, when she spoke before drinking the “remedy,” it was clear she wasn’t feeling her best and sounded a bit stuffy.

Jana was barefaced, and no filter was used to alter her appearance at the end. Sometimes, it’s clear when a filter is used on a photo, and while the Counting On star is a natural beauty, seeing her under the weather without a filter is newer.

Will Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann have kids?

Since Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann married, there has been buzz about when they would become parents.

As of writing this, the couple has not announced anything. There have been rumblings that they have wanted to wait a bit before starting a family, but if they do begin to welcome kids, we suspect it will be no later than next year.

The couple returned to Arkansas earlier this month to spend time with Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s twin girls. Jana and Stephen took turns caring for Emma and Elsie, looking like naturals while they did it.

Stephen and Jana share two nieces from their family, as his sister, Hannah Wissmann, married her brother, Jeremiah Duggar. When the couple does decide to have children, they will be double first cousins with Hannah and Jeremiah’s daughters.

It will be interesting to see what the next few months bring for Jana and Stephen as they continue to enjoy married life.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.