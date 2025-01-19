Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann prove they are naturals with babies

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann are still in their newlywed phase of marriage.

The couple tied the knot in August before settling down in Nebraska.

Earlier this month, Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu welcomed their twin daughters, Elsie and Emma.

As a twin herself, Jana was excited to meet her newest nieces and the only other girl twins in the family.

She and Stephen were back in Arkansas to visit Jed and Katey and spend time with the little girls.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Everything appeared to go smoothly, even holding and feeding the baby girls.

Jana Duggar is a natural with Elsie and Emma

On Instagram, Jana Duggar shared a post that captured the moments she and Stephen Wissmann spent with Elsie and Emma Duggar.

She captioned it, “Absolutely thrilled to finally meet Elsie and Emma! They are perfect! Twins truly are the best! 🩷🩷.”

Jana looked like a natural. She could hold both babies at once and even feed one while holding the other.

Stephen was also spotted feeding one of the twins, looking at ease with a tiny baby in his lap.

The Counting On star and her husband have experience with nieces and nephews, so welcoming a child of their own shouldn’t be a hard adjustment.

Will Jana Duggar be announcing a pregnancy?

At this point, Jana Duggar and Jason Duggar’s wife, Maddie Grace Jones, are the two women followers are eyeing for the next pregnancy announcement.

Jinger Duggar and Hannah Wissmann revealed they are expecting this year. Lauren Swanson appeared very pregnant with her fourth child during a Christmas celebration while Jinger was in town in December.

Jana has not discussed whether she and Stephen planned to have kids immediately or would wait for a while. Over the last several months, the couple has released several YouTube videos highlighting their dating life, the lead-up to the wedding, and the actual wedding itself.

She has moved to Nebraska but has visited home several times. Not much has been said about what it’s like for her there and being so far from home after living with her parents for over three decades.

We suspect that Jana may not receive an announcement as soon as some would hope, but it will come. She is used to helping raise children and perhaps wants a break before taking on her own.

Jana and Stephen enjoy spending time with the latest additions to the family.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.