Jinger Duggar’s gender reveal highlights a very pregnant Lauren Swanson

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo shared their gender reveal while in Arkansas for Jinger’s birthday.

The family gathered at the Big House to spend time with the couple while they were in town, and several siblings and their children were there.

Jessa Duggar was the secret keeper and sent the Counting On couple a baby outfit to tell them the gender.

They received the outfit in California and knew weeks ahead of telling the family. It was a moment they shared but filmed for their viewers.

At the beginning of the video, Jinger shared how they did the blood test in Arkansas when she was there for Jana’s wedding in August. She also mentioned they threw the footage together, which was apparent in the number of people captured.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While the gender reveal surprised some, Lauren Swanson and her baby bump caught our attention.

What is the new Vuolo baby’s gender?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are expecting a baby boy. It will be the first for the couple, who already have two little girls.

Felicity was the one who announced to the Duggar family that her mom and dad were having a little boy. It was a big deal for the little girl, who was excited to learn the news.

Lauren Swanson spotted looking very pregnant

Earlier this month, Lauren Swanson was spotted in the Duggar kitchen with what appeared to be a baby bump.

Given the camera’s angle, it was impossible to tell how far along she was. However, Lauren and Josiah Duggar will likely become a family of six in the coming weeks.

Lauren was spotted throughout Jinger Duggar’s gender reveal video. She was standing in front of Jinger when they announced she was pregnant and just before Felicity revealed the gender.

Lauren Swanson was caught on camera. Pic credit: @JingerandJeremy/YouTube

The former Counting On stars have remained out of the spotlight following the cancellation of the popular TLC show and have not shared their children with the public since.

Bella was born while the show aired, but Daisy and Ezra were never announced. That will likely be the same with this baby, who will likely be given an “F” name to fit the alphabetical theme.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu just welcomed their twin girls. Jinger is due in March, and Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar are expecting their third little girl at the end of spring.

It will be a big year for Duggar grandchildren.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.