Are Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson expecting again?

It’s been some time since Duggar fans have seen Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson.

The Counting On couple seemingly faded out of the spotlight once the show was canceled and have avoided appearing in any family vlogs since.

Josiah and Lauren removed themselves from social media as they returned to a more “real” life.

Since going ghost, the couple has welcomed two more children after their daughter, Bella, who was born on Counting On.

They are currently parents to Bella, Daisy, and Ezra. In keeping with the alphabetical name theme, we suspect their next child’s name will begin with an F.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It seems that will be the case soon, as Lauren appeared pregnant when she celebrated Jinger Duggar’s birthday with the family last month.

Lauren Swanson appears pregnant in Duggar kitchen

An eagle-eyed Redditor captured an image from Jinger Duggar’s birthday vlog highlighting Lauren Swanson with a baby bump.

Before Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo returned to Texas, they enjoyed a Mexican meal at the Big House. It was served as a buffet, and Lauren was seen grabbing food in one of the shots.

The former Counting On star dawned what appeared to be a sweater dress, and a baby bump could be seen despite Jordyn-Grace Duggar standing in front of her.

The plates’ positioning hides the size of the bump, but Lauren is likely due sometime around Jinger or a bit after.

Will there be a 2025 Duggar baby boom?

After the 2019 Duggar baby boom, it was only a matter of time before another one happened.

Six years is a reasonable amount of time, and the first half of the year seems to be kicking things off strongly.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu will welcome twin girls at any point now. They may have already welcomed them but may be holding out on an announcement.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will welcome their third child in March. They have yet to reveal the gender, but speculation is that it’s another little girl.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann announced they were expecting their third little girl at the end of spring, which we suspect is sometime around the end of May 2025.

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar won’t announce their pregnancy or the birth of their baby. Eagle-eyed followers will search for clues and slip-ups from siblings who forget to blur out faces or names.

However, based on the photo, we suspect they likely have a March or April due date.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.