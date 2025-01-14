Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s twins are fraternal — Here’s why

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu were the first Duggar couple to welcome twins.

They announced their big news and held a gender reveal for both babies.

Welcoming two little girls was something Jed and Katey were excited about, often sharing progress along the way.

One of their biggest questions was whether the girls would be identical and fraternal.

The babies had separate sacs and placentas, but because they were the same gender, there was still a chance the twins could be identical.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During a Q&A session before the girls were born, Katey revealed they would have to take a DNA test if they believed they were identical.

Elsie and Emma Duggar are fraternal twins

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu chose cute twin names for their daughters, giving them the same middle name as their big sister, Nora.

The couple revealed their names were chosen some time ago in the Q&A session and didn’t drop any hints. Their names, Elsie and Emma, were revealed after they arrived.

Katey revealed on her Instagram Story that Elsie and Emma were fraternal twins because they had different blood types. They must have checked for that after birth and confirmed that while they may look alike (at least for now), they are not identical.

Elsie and Emma Duggar are fraternal twins. Pic credit: @kateyduggar/Instagram

Katelyn Nakatsu is beefing up her content

Katelyn Nakatsu created her own Instagram account, away from the one she shared with Jedidiah Duggar.

We suspected she would be working toward sharing more of her mom life and possibly move into a twin mom or a mom of four under two niches.

She has been steadily updating followers on her life with the girls, including sharing moments from the hospital and on their way home.

Katey revealed that her mom and sisters lived close by and would be helping with the kids as she and Jedidiah Duggar adjust to having four kids at home. His family will also be a huge help. Johannah watched Truett and Nora while they were at the hospital, welcoming the twins.

In the coming weeks and months, we expect Katey to share more about what it’s like raising four under two with newborn twins. There has been a nursery tour, but we suspect she will share more practical things she does and hacks she uses to make life a bit easier as they adjust to life as a family of six.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.