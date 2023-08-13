Tyray Mollett from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days calls out ‘creepy’ troll who sent offensive letter to his home

As if starring in a hit reality TV show alongside a catfish isn’t stressful enough, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Tyray Mollett recently shared something really scary about attaining any level of fame.

He’s received all kinds of feedback from fans and haters alike — and that’s to be expected after sharing a story like his with an audience of millions.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans want to see Tyray find love with someone who isn’t Carmella. After all, she isn’t really behind the messages and “relationship” he’s been having for years that led him to Before the 90 Days.

Others want to take aim at the reality star, often via social media, and some of those comments can be very cruel.

But one person took things way too far when they sought out his personal home address and sent some hate mail to his home.

To that, we have to ask — who even uses snail mail anymore? And also, what could they have possibly been thinking to invade his personal space?

Tyray shared mail he received from a ‘concerned person’

Over the weekend, Tyray took to his Instagram stories to share a piece of mail he received from someone watching him on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Over the top of it, he wrote, “I wasn’t even going to post this but whoever wrote this I appreciate your concern but you shouldn’t be sending letters to my house that’s creepy.”

He continued, “Also I chose to do this ’90 Day Nonsense’ and have met some incredible people. Also, I don’t see a check enclosed lol. Weight loss surgery is expensive. I would gladly go have weight loss surgery but it costs money. It’s not as easy as walking into a doctors office and laying on a table there’s a mental aspect too.”

The note itself is creepy because of the fact the person who sent it not only sought out Tyray’s home address and mailed it to him but also because they didn’t even share who they are.

In it, they wrote, “Why don’t you consider safe weight loss surgery at a very skilled hospital, such as Stanford, CHOMP in Monterey or UCSF and take care of your health.”

They continued, “Then consider volunteering for organizations that do good. You will meet good people who are good friends and none of this nonsense on 90-day.”

The letter was signed “Best” and was from “A concerned person.”

Tyray Mollett was in denial about Carmella on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Last month, Monsters and Critics caught up with Tyray and spoke to him about his story on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and we were able to learn a little about what was going through his head as he sought answers about Carmella.

He admitted that it was hard for him to believe when he was first hit with the truth about Carmella being a catfish. He said he was a little bit in denial at first.

Tyray told us, “I didn’t wanna believe it at first, it was basically denial, a lot of denial.”

But now there’s no question that Carmella was never really Carmella and that Tyray was tricked by a man posing to be a woman.

That didn’t stop him from heading to Barbados, though, in search of the real Carmella or possibly even the fake one because he wanted answers.

90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal that Tyray will meet the real Carmella in the upcoming episode. While it does help him get some closure about the whole ordeal, he’s still processing the fact that this woman is not the person he was talking to all this time.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.