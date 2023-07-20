Exclusive interview: Tyray admits he was ‘in denial’ as the Carmella investigation continues

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently underway, and one cast member that has us hooked to our TV screens is Tyray Mollett.

His efforts to meet his online love Carmella in person took quite a turn when producers found some new information.

Just as Tyray was getting ready for his trip to Barbados to finally see her in person, he found out that it was a man named Christian pretending to be a woman for all these years.

Tyray had never been on video chat with Carmella and had flown to Barbados to meet her once before, but she never showed up, and now we know why.

The always hopeful Tyray is still not buying that Carmella doesn’t exist, and he’s determined to get to the bottom of it.

Monsters and Critics recently spoke with the California native to dish about the season, and what we can expect in the coming weeks.

Here’s why Tyray brought in a private investigator after being in ‘denial’ about Carmella

At first, Tyray didn’t buy the story that it was a catfish online pretending to be Carmella, and he confessed during our chat “I didn’t wanna believe it at it at first, it was basically denial, a lot of denial.”

However, with the support of his sister, the 33-year-old brought a private investigator into the mix.

“I did want to find out if they could get me more information about the person who was catfishing me…to see if they could get information on Christian,” said Tyray.

While we’re yet to find out if they found more information about Christian, the PI dropped another bomb about Carmella and revealed that she was an adult film star, or so it seemed.

Ultimately, “We kind of came up with the conclusion that she or someone was using her pictures on all those other escort sites,” reasoned Tyray.

Tyray says watching 90 Day Fiance brings back memories

Tyray gave some insight into how it feels to watch the show after living it not long ago.

“When I watch it back it brings me back to that moment,” confessed the TLC star. “It’s kind of weird, it’s like when you have deja vu of yourself… I’m like, ‘Why did I say that?’ sometimes, and I’m like, ‘Why did I do that?’ but at the same time, I was in the moment.”

Meanwhile, Tyray teased that his story is not over because he’s about to take on a trip in the upcoming episode.

“I’m gonna be on a plane soon,” he revealed.

While Tyray didn’t say where he was going, he’s probably headed to Barbados to meet up with Christian and get some answers, but we’ll have to tune in to find out.

Check out our exclusive interview with Tyray below.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.