Tyra Banks finally speaks out, says rumors about not wanting housewives on DWTS are ‘lies’ from hater

Tyra Banks is finally speaking out and shutting down the rumor that she does not want Bravo Housewives on Dancing With the Stars.

The host has been getting backlash from cast members over the past few days after a source revealed that she allegedly banned the ladies from participating in the show.

The insider claimed it was because the Bravo cast would not be able to bring in ratings.

Tyra’s long-time publicist soon put out a statement denying the rumor, but it didn’t do much to quell the backlash.

Now, Tyra herself is putting an end to the reports once and for all!

Tyra Banks says Housewives rumor was started by a hater

The hazel-eyed beauty just sat down for a chat with Entertainment Tonight, and talks quickly turned to the Housewives.

When asked about the supposed ban Tyra told the media outlet, “I don’t even understand what’s happening.”

She added, “You know there are some people out there that are just trying to stir stuff up. What the heck are they talking about? I’m a business person.”

The DWTS executive producer and host went on to explain that she doesn’t have any involvement in who gets cast for the ABC dance competition.

“First of all, I have nothing to do with casting with Dancing with the Stars. Absolutely nothing,” Tyra stated.

She continued, “Second of all, I’m a freaking businesswoman. The Real Housewives are some of the biggest stars in this country.”

As for who started the rumor in the first place, it seems Tyra has an idea who it might be, although she didn’t drop any names during the interview.

“That’s just somebody trying to hate, and there’s a lot of that going on right now, and I think I know who it is but I haven’t called them out yet, where they’re just making up these lies and crazy stuff,” remarked Tyra.

Tyra campaigned for her friend to be on RHONY

As she continued to deny the rumor about banning Housewives from DWTS, Tyra revealed that she actually tried to get one of her best friends on the RHONY franchise.

“Did you know I just campaigned for one of my best friends to be on The Real Housewives of New York?” Tyra asked.

She also explained the many ties that she has with some of the Bravo Housewives, including Cynthia Bailey, who she used to model with.

“My former Top Model is one of the Housewives in Atlanta,” said the DWTS host. “One of my best friends from when I was 19 is Kenya Moore.”

Tyra’s take on all this is, “Somebody’s trying to stir something up!”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.