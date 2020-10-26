RHOA OG NeNe Leakes shades Tyra Banks: ‘I was on Dancing With the Stars before you was!’

Nene Leakes has a message for Tyra Banks regarding her allegedly banning Bravo housewives from appearing on Dancing With the Stars.

The OG is delving into the drama surrounding the supermodel and she is not holding back.

We reported a few days ago that a source made claims against the 46-year-old, saying that she did not want any of the housewives on the show.

The insider also named Nene Leakes, Bethenny Frankel, and Teresa Giudice as OGs that no longer make headlines, so they wouldn’t do much for the show in terms of ratings.

Bethenny quickly called out Tyra on Instagram after the story broke.

And now, Nene is calling out Tyra as well.

Nene Leakes has a message for Tyra

Nene just shared her opinion on Instagram regarding the claims being made about Tyra.

And Tyra supposedly banning the Bravo ladies from competing on the popular ABC show is not sitting well with Nene.

“Tyra, I thought you and I were cool girl,” said Leakes in the video while chatting with a group of friends. “I was on Dancing With the Stars before you was, okay.”

The reality TV personality continued, “As a business person, she should want to have people like housewives on the show because people are always talking about them… and then they can talk about them over on that platform and then it would be a good thing for both parties.”

Before moving off the topic the former RHOA alum added, ” I don’t know whether she said it or not for sure, but just in case she did we just wanted to touch on that.”

View this post on Instagram NeNe reminds us that she was first A post shared by @ realhousewives4ever on Oct 26, 2020 at 3:11pm PDT

Tyra has denied the allegations

As for Tyra, her team has since come out to deny those claims about her.

Tyra’s long-time publicist, Elana Rose, released a statement to Page Six soon after the news broke, saying that none of it was true.

Elana says her client is, “A huge fan of the Housewives and everyone knows Tyra is a businesswoman first. As a businesswoman, why would she say anything against the Housewives? She has nothing to do with casting.”

To go a step further, the model turned DWTS host reportedly, “Just tried to get one of her really good friends on the Housewives! She watches the shows. She loves them.”

The media outlet also reported that the DWTS host is a fan of Nene Leakes, and of Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen as well.

“She loves Andy [Cohen],” says Elana. “She’s been on Watch What Happens Live several times. She’s a huge fan of the Clubhouse.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.