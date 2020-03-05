Tyler Cameron’s mom’s cause of death revealed: Bachelorette star Hannah B reaches out to him

Tyler Cameron shared some shocking news earlier this week.

His mother, Andrea Cameron, had passed away suddenly.

Tyler was scheduled to host a run for charity but had to cancel the last minute to rush home to be by her side.

At the time, he revealed it was a family emergency.

He didn’t share that she had passed away until a few days later, and now, her cause of death has been released.

Tyler Cameron’s mom died from a brain aneurysm

Tyler’s mom Andrea passed away from a brain aneurysm.

The news comes from a local Palm Beach news website.

A brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. It can leak or rupture in the brain, causing bleeding.

This is called a hemorrhagic stroke, according to the Mayo Clinic.

A ruptured aneurysm quickly becomes life-threatening and needs treatment immediately.

Once it ruptures, the person may experience sudden headaches, nausea and vomiting, stiff neck, seizures, a drooping eyelid, and confusion, to name a few symptoms.

Tyler Cameron gets support from Hannah B

Tyler’s mother was rushed to the hospital last week, and Tyler rushed back home to be with her.

He later shared an emotional photo of himself and his siblings holding her hand in a hospital bed. In the caption, he revealed that she had passed away and that heaven had gained an angel.

Many Bachelor and Bachelorette stars have reached out to Tyler after his news, including his ex-girlfriend Hannah Brown.

Hannah B left a simple but sweet comment on Tyler’s photo. She shared a simple red heart emoji.

The two haven’t explored a relationship publicly, but they did go for drinks after Hannah dumped him on the finale.

She chose Jed Wyatt but wanted to explore things with Tyler after learning that Jed had lied to her about a romantic relationship back home.

However, hours after Tyler’s date with Hannah had ended, he was spotted with supermodel Gigi Hadid. The two were linked for a couple of months before they reportedly split.

Shortly after that, he was spotted getting cozy with Stassie Karanikolaou.

Since then, he has kept a low profile. He suddenly deleted all of his photos of Hannah B and his Bachelorette experience. It appears he wants to put the past behind him and focus on the things that are important in his life.

