Tyler Cameron’s friend JP Caruso is out of Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron is best friends with Matt James.

Just a few months ago, Tyler was thrilled to share that Matt would be competing on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette.

However, Matt was removed from Clare’s season after ABC producers revealed that they were making him the next Bachelor star for the 2021 season, which is expected to start filming this fall.

But other than Matt, Tyler also knows JP Caruso, who has made several appearances on Tyler’s Instagram throughout the quarantine.

However, just like Matt, JP won’t be competing on Clare Crawley’s season either.

Tyler Cameron’s friend is no longer on The Bachelorette

While we know that Matt won’t be competing because he’s becoming the next Bachelor star, we don’t have a reason as to why JP was removed.

He hasn’t shared anything with fans or friends on social media.

Chris Harrison had previously said that it would be unrealistic for everyone to return, as people have jobs, families and much more going on, so they wouldn’t be able to get several months off to film.

However, JP has issued his congratulations to Matt after it was revealed that he’s the next Bachelor star.

“Words can’t express how happy and STOKED I am for my brother Matt on becoming the next Bachelor!” he wrote via Instagram. “No one deserves this more than him. Such a great Dude!! #thebachelor #bachelor.”

Tyler Cameron doesn’t appear to know any of the other contestants

Tyler knew two of the guys who were in the original line-up to meet Clare when her season starts filming in just a few weeks. However, now it appears he knows no one.

Yesterday, we reported that Bret Engemann is also out. He actually gave a reason for his absence on the new cast list, revealing that his sons’ football season would have started and that he would have to miss the first few games if he was to return to filming.

For him, that wasn’t an option.

This week, we reported that Clare would be getting some brand new guys on her season of the show. Those new guys are slowly being revealed today and it’s clear that she’s getting guys who are not only closer to her age but also have different ethnic backgrounds.

