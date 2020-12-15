Tyler Cameron’s book is a bestseller just hours after announcing its upcoming summer release

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron shared some exciting news with his fans earlier this month.

The former Bachelorette stud shared that he was planning on writing and publishing a book next summer.

The book is called You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships and Becoming Your Best Self.

It appears to be a self-help book on how to living your best life after getting your heart shattered.

As fans recall, Hannah Brown decided to stay with Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette finale. After her engagement didn’t work out with Jed, she tried to rekindle her romance with Tyler.

By that time, he had moved on with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

When he shared the news last week, Tyler encouraged fans to preorder the book.

It appears that fans took his advice because he has already made it to the bestsellers list on Amazon. He shared a screenshot on his Instagram Stories, revealing that he’s now a bestseller in the dating category.

“Y’all did this!” he wrote on the photo. “I love y’all and couldn’t be more thankful for yall. Swipe up and get yours if you haven’t already!”

The book isn’t slated to be released until this summer. Fans have to wait for another seven months before reading his story.

Tyler Cameron dedicated the book to his late mom

When Tyler announced the book, he didn’t mention Hannah Brown. Instead, he focused on his late mother, who passed away in March last year. It was late last week that Tyler announced that he was writing a book. At the time, he revealed he was dedicating it to his mom.

His mother was an important person in his life. She died suddenly from a brain aneurysm. He shared his heartbreak on social media at the time, revealing that he was heartbroken and that his life had forever changed.

Tyler explained that his mother’s passing right before the quarantine influenced how he approached his relationship and friendship with Hannah Brown.

Now, he’s open to dating but hasn’t openly pursued Hannah. As for his relationship, he admitted to using his DMs to get girls after The Bachelorette. He has been linked to a few models since appearing on The Bachelorette. While he hasn’t found love, he has revealed that he has no interest in finding love on Bachelor In Paradise.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.