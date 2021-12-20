Tyler Cameron talks Hannah Brown friendship in the wake of her memoir revelations about him

The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron reveals where he stands with Hannah Brown after her memoir. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 15 runner-up, Tyler Cameron revealed where he stands with Hannah Brown after she dished on him in her tell-all memoir, God Bless This Mess.

Hannah spilled a lot of tea in her memoir– specifically about her failed attempt to rekindle a relationship with Tyler after her split from Jed Wyatt.

However, it seems that Tyler is trying to let that not interfere with their friendship.

“I think she’s good. I think she’s doing okay,” Tyler told E! News. “She’s got a good man it sounds like. We’re cool. I wish her all the best.”

At the same time, Tyler mentioned that he hasn’t gotten around to reading Hannah’s book yet.

“There are books I’m trying to read right now. That has not reached the list yet,” he admitted. “If someone gets it for me [this holiday], it will be pretty funny I will say that.”

Tyler Cameron previously warned Hannah Brown ‘I’ve got receipts, too’

Tyler initially had a more threatening response to hearing that Hannah Brown spilled tea on him in her book.

Hannah leaked the last text he sent her as well as vented about how she felt blindsided by him when they attempted to rekindle their romance.

“I’ve got receipts, too,” Tyler warned Hannah via ET.

During this interview too, Tyler wanted to make it clear that he and Hannah are friendly while boasting about how he didn’t diss Hannah in his book.

“First of all you’re gonna see the level of respect we have for each other. The way I talked about her in my book, showed nothing but love. We’ll see how she talks about me in her book,” he shared.

“I hope she’s happy. I hope she’s successful,” he continued. “She’s writing a book. She’s gotta sell books. She’s gotta make headlines. Sell them books.”

Hannah Brown was ‘deeply hurt’ when Tyler Cameron started dating Gigi Hadid

Hannah did not hold back when it came to discussing Tyler in her book.

She discussed how the two started seeing each other after Hannah admitted she still had feelings for him on The Bachelorette After The Final Rose special.

She expressed that she thought they were headed in the direction of a relationship but she realized that he wasn’t on the same page when he began dating Gigi Hadid at the same time.

When news broke that Tyler and Gigi had declared their relationship was official, Hannah confessed that she was “deeply hurt” but felt that she had to put a brave face on at the time.

Fortunately for Hannah, she has since moved on to date Adam Woolard. The two are still happily together.

The Bachelorette finale airs on Tuesday, December 21 at 8/7c on ABC.