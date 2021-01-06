Tyler Cameron spotted with model Ireland Borba as romance rumors start swirling

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron is looking for love – and he’s busy doing so.

The former reality star may know that his best friend, Matt James, has found love on The Bachelor, which wrapped up just before Christmas.

He could be looking for his own love story as well, as he’s been spotted with yet another model this week in New York City.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Tyler was spotted with a new model, unloading a car in New York City at an apartment.

He didn’t comment on the sighting, so it sounds like he’s keeping this relationship a secret for now.

Tyler Cameron was spotted with model Ireland Borba

Tyler and Ireland Borba were spotted together, and in photos exclusively obtained by E! News, the two were spotted unloading their vehicle filled with clothes, duffle bags, and other household items.

The website claimed that the two had driven up to New York City together from Florida. Eyewitnesses claimed that the two were “very giddy, laughing and holding hands during that time.”

Read More Zac Clark gives thanks to bank teller who revealed his plans to steal from his father while...

The two are reportedly bonding because they both live in Florida and when Tyler had to drive to New York City to support his friend Matt for the premiere of The Bachelor, he invited Ireland to drive with him, so they could spend some time together.

“Tyler and Ireland both live in Florida so they have kept in touch and made plans to see each other these last couple of months,” a source told the website. “They are both into each other but it’s a stretch to say she’s his girlfriend.”

Apparently, Tyler isn’t speaking out about this new fling, but a source claims he’s fond of her.

“Tyler likes Ireland’s personality and thinks she’s a really fun girl to hang out with,” the source continued.

Tyler Cameron has previously been linked to several women

This is not the first time that Tyler has been linked to a model. Just days after The Bachelorette finale, he was spotted with Gigi Hadid in the summer of 2019. The two were linked for a couple of months, but Bachelorette fans hoped that Tyler would give Hannah Brown a second chance.

That was not to be. After spending time with Hannah in quarantine, he pursued new flings with new models.

In July 2020, Tyler was linked to Jilissa Ann Zoltko. The two were spotted out and about getting pizza in Florida, both wearing masks.

The latest model Tyler was linked to happened just six weeks ago. Tyler was linked to Elizabeth Turner in late November 2020 but it seems he has moved on with Ireland.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.