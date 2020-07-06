Tyler Cameron reportedly rents apartment in NYC as he grows closer with model Jilissa Ann Zoltko

Tyler Cameron was thrilled when his best friend Matt James was announced as the next Bachelor star for the 2021 season.

He’s also been vocal about supporting African Americans as the Black Lives Matter movement surged after the death of George Floyd.

While Matt was previously going to appear as a contestant on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, ABC decided to cast him as the lead for The Bachelor after pressure from viewers to diversify.

Now that the world knows Matt is the next Bachelor, all eyes are on him. That means what he’s doing over the next few months is in the public eye.

Tyler Cameron is renting a lavish pad in New York City with Matt James

The New York Post reports that Matt and Tyler have found a lavish apartment in New York City at One Manhattan Square. They are renting a splashy two-bedroom apartment.

The place includes an open chef’s kitchen and a breakfast bar. The location features East River views, and the guys are dishing out between $6,000 and $7,300 per month.

According to the New York Post, the building includes a bowling alley, full-size basketball court, golf simulators, a squash court, a movie theater, a wine room, and a gym.

It’s uncertain how long they have rented the apartment, but it could be a summer rental, taking them away from Florida after spending months at Tyler’s house in Jupiter.

Tyler Cameron was spotted with model Jilissa Ann Zoltko in Florida

It was just last week Tyler was spotted with a mystery woman. They were getting some pizza together.

At the time, Tyler had kept a low profile on his social media about what he was doing in Florida.

They were hanging out around the same time that Hannah Brown announced she was leaving the east coast and Alabama to go back to Los Angeles.

She stayed with Tyler in quarantine in March but later went back to her family in Alabama.

When Tyler was spotted with the mystery woman, she was wearing a mask, so she could not be identified at the time.

A few days later, we reported that the woman in question was Jilissa Ann Zoltko. The two had been chatting on social media, and she traveled to see him in Florida upon his invitation.

It’s uncertain whether she will be going to New York City with Tyler and Matt.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.