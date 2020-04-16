Tyler Cameron jokes about not winning The Bachelorette — and then tells fans to relax

Tyler Cameron didn’t win The Bachelorette. Hannah Brown didn’t choose him in the end, as she turned down his proposal.

In an unpopular move, she chose to accept a proposal from Jed Wyatt. She claimed they had a special connection, but she would later learn that he had a girlfriend back home.

After breaking things off with Wyatt, Hannah decided to pursue Tyler to see if there was still a chance of a romance. The two went out for drinks, and Tyler slept over at her house, but their relationship didn’t go further than that.

Despite being in quarantine together for two weeks, Tyler and Hannah are still not an exclusive item.

So, when Tyler recently joked about placing second on The Bachelorette, fans of the couple were not too happy. And they made sure to let him know.

Tyler Cameron’s Bachelorette joke didn’t sit well with fans

It all started when Tyler posted a photo of him playing Monopoly with some friends.

When he pulled the “You have won second prize in a beauty contest” card, he joked that he had already been there and done that.

It's a joke guys…. not that deep — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) April 16, 2020

Of course, he’s referring to his second place on The Bachelorette, where he placed second. As for the beauty contest reference, The Bachelor franchise has been known for casting ridiculously good looking people.

It didn’t take long for Tyler to address the picture, saying that it was just a joke, and fans shouldn’t think about it so much on such a deep level.

Even Dylan Barbour got involved, saying that Tyler shouldn’t joke about love.

No Tyler don’t joke about love — Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) April 16, 2020

Have you watched the movie frozen? Let that shit go dude — Amanda René (@amaaanda_x3) April 16, 2020

Many other fans told Tyler to please let it go because they felt he kept revisiting him not winning Hannah’s heart on the show.

Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt are no longer friends

While Tyler and Hannah aren’t dating now, fans are holding out hope that they could have a future together, especially after Hannah could be going back to Jupiter, Florida, based on her liking a recent tweet.

But there is someone Tyler probably won’t have in his future – Jed Wyatt. When Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart aired this past Monday, Tyler couldn’t help but live-tweet the show.

He tweeted jokes about Jed, as Trevor wore the same jacket as Jed had worn. He joked that Trevor hadn’t gotten the memo about things not ending well on the show if one wears that jacket.

After his commentary, Jed unfollowed Tyler. In a swift move, Tyler decided to unfollow Jed the following day. Even though they may not have been best friends, this friendship appears to be done.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.