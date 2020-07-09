The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron has tried to keep his personal life out of the spotlight since he left the show.

He has been careful about what he’s posted online and only mentioned his personal life when it was already in the media and needed to be addressed.

Back in February, Tyler’s mom died unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm. He hasn’t said much about the tragedy, but he’s now opening up about what it’s been like to deal with the loss of his mother.

Tyler Cameron shares a dark message about life being tough

Tyler took to Instagram last night and posted a photo of himself in the ocean. He’s smiling in the picture but admitted in the caption that life hasn’t been easy for him over the past few months.

“Life’s been dark, life’s been tough, life has seemed like a continuous beat down at times lately. One thing after another. But one thing I do know, life is still beautiful and the fight back is what makes it beautiful. My life has been dark ever since I’ve felt the coldness of death. I ain’t been right. Simple as that,” Tyler wrote.

“There’s only one way out into the light and that is to fight, heal, fight, heal, and fight some more. But when I fight, I’m going to lead with love as I always have. I will always keep putting a smile on my face no matter how dark of times it is. Because that smile is love and love is light. I smile so those around me can smile. I smile because I want you to smile. I love those who support me and those who don’t because I’ll always lead with love.”

While Tyler didn’t mention the people who have helped him through by name, he did reveal that he’s leading his life by example and showing love to those who support him.

Tyler Cameron is trying to keep busy during the quarantine

This is the first time that Tyler is opening up about his life since his mom’s tragic death. It’s clear that he has struggled to make sense of his mother’s passing. He was in New York when he heard the news, so he canceled a scheduled appearance and rushed home to Florida.

A few days later, it was revealed that his mom had passed away.

Despite relying on friends, including Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, Tyler appears to have struggled with his emotions. When Hannah was spotted in Florida shortly after his mom died, fans assumed that she had gone to see him, but it was later revealed that Hannah’s brother Patrick overdosed the day after Tyler’s mom died.

Hannah and Tyler did not pursue a romantic relationship after the show. Tyler was recently spotted with Jilissa Ann Zoltko in early July. They have not confirmed a relationship and appear to be casual.

