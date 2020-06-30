Tyler Cameron says he’s doing what he wants and doesn’t care what people think

Tyler Cameron was seen as the most eligible Bachelor after Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

While fans were convinced that the two of them were giving their relationship a second chance after spending a month together in quarantine, it appears that Tyler isn’t ready to be exclusive with Hannah.

Hannah packed her bags this week and traveled back to Los Angeles, and Tyler stepped out with another woman to grab some pizza.

While Tyler didn’t address the pizza date on social media, he did jump on his Instagram Stories last night to share some song lyrics.

Tyler posts lyrics that seem relevant to his life

In his post, Tyler shared a photo of himself lifting weights along with lyrics from the song Let Me Know by Juice WRLD.

The lyrics from the song include “I took a left, swerve, then I took a right, yeah / I was feeling right yeah, see it in the night air / They talking dumb, well frankly, I don’t care / You realize I’m the man and I’m in my prime, yeah.”

Along with the “Rise above the darkness” caption that Tyler included, it seems he’s trying to send a message about his confidence to his haters.

The post was shared about a day after he was spotted with the mysterious blonde woman at the pizza shop, which made fans wonder if he was back in the dating game. The woman was later identified as model Jilissa Ann Zoltko.

Tyler is fully supportive of his friend Matt James

Tyler hasn’t been very vocal about his personal life. Instead, he has used the time to focus on sharing the message about Black Live Matter. He has also weighed in on the racial issues at the forefront of the country’s mind lately, especially since Hannah Brown was caught using the N-word on an Instagram Story.

It should come as no surprise that he has been more than supportive of his best friend Matt James, who was chosen as the new Bachelor star for the upcoming season, due out in 2021.

The two appeared together on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever last night to discuss Matt’s future as The Bachelor.

Matt was chosen as a contestant on Clare Crawley’s season, but after the network faced criticism for only having one African American lead in over 40 seasons, the producers decided to feature Matt as The Bachelor.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.