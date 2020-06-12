Tyler Cameron continues to talk about racism as he supports his best friend Matt James as the new Bachelor

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron continues to spend his time educating himself on racist issues in the United States.

The last month or so has had a laser-sharp focus on racism in the country thanks to two senseless killings of African American men.

The situation didn’t improve after Hannah Brown decided to drop the N-word in a rap song she was singing while she was on Instagram Live, slightly intoxicated.

The deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd have sparked a huge conversation about African Americans living in fear and white police officers using unnecessary violence.

The deaths have also brought up discussions of white privilege and revisited the Black Lives Matter movement.

Now, people are educating themselves more and standing by the African American community — including Tyler.

Tyler Cameron continues to educate himself with Live IG chats

While Cameron’s quarantine started with fun, laughter, and TikTok videos with his friends, he is now focusing his time and efforts on educating himself.

He’s also using his Instagram platform to share various conversations to educate his followers.

Just yesterday, Tyler shared two discussions he took part in on Instagram, where he tried to understand the experiences of black people that white people don’t see or experience.

Tyler is trying to educate himself as much as possible, something he’s been trying to do since his former girlfriend Hannah Brown landed in hot water.

After Hannah Brown’s N-word scandal, Tyler was quick to come out in support of Hannah, saying that people should accept her apology. He also said that this was the time to lift her up, show her love, and not continue bringing her down.

Tyler Cameron fully supports his best friend as the next Bachelor

Tyler has also been supportive of the movement within Bachelor Nation to cast a person of color for the lead. In 40 seasons, only Rachel Lindsay has been the lead.

This morning, ABC announced that Matt James would become the next Bachelor star.

Matt is Tyler’s best friend and he shared the behind-the-scenes of the announcement on Instagram Stories.

Matt will no longer pursue Clare Crawley, previously announced as The Bachelorette. Matt is expected to start filming the Bachelor sometime this fall with a premiere date in early January 2021.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.