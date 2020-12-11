Tyler Cameron reveals his new merchandise line featuring himself is flying off the shelves

Tyler Cameron didn’t find love on The Bachelorette even though he made it to the finale.

He was heartbroken when Hannah sent him home.

Tyler was ready to propose with a ring in his pocket, but he struggled to make sense of her decision.

Since leaving the show, Tyler has tried to date and even considered giving Hannah a second chance after her engagement to Jed Wyatt completely fell apart.

Even though Tyler claimed he was done with The Bachelorette and would never go on Bachelor In Paradise, he’s clearly enjoying his time in the spotlight.

Tyler Cameron reveals his merchandise is flying off the shelves

Tyler recently revealed that he had launched a merchandise line with photos of himself. The line includes hoodies, t-shirts and mugs.

Some of the products also have Matt James on them, as he’s the next Bachelor lead for the 2021 season. That season is set to premiere on January 4, 2021, at 8/7c on ABC.

Tyler shared a photo of a fan named Madison, who made a purchase on his website.

“Madison knows the vibes!! If y’all haven’t gotten your merch yet for Christmas, swipe up and don’t miss out. Going like hot cakes!!” he revealed on the photo.

In other words, Tyler wants fans to know that his merchandise is selling fast and fans are ripping everything off the shelves. He wants to remind people that they need to order soon to ensure the packages arrive before Christmas.

Tyler Cameron realizes that fans love Matt James just a little bit more

Fans have accused Tyler of using his Bachelorette fame to stay in the spotlight. He has made several YouTube videos with Hannah Brown and now, he’s selling merchandise with his best friend, Matt James.

On Instagram, he shared a joke that fans had started to share. They joked that if they ordered Matt in the mail, Tyler would show up.

It appears he doesn’t mind being the joke if it means staying in the spotlight and getting fame from The Bachelorette.

And he will continue to stay in the spotlight, as he supposedly filmed with Matt in Pennsylvania for The Bachelor. Tyler has revealed that Matt is back home from The Bachelor and that he may know something about the season. Of course, he isn’t going to share anything.

Tyler has been vocal about Matt dodging a bullet by being pulled from Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, as she was determined to be with Dale Moss.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.