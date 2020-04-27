Tyler Cameron reveals an alligator came to visit him at his house while in quarantine

Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron has been staying at his house in Jupiter, Florida during this quarantine, hanging out with his brother and his friends.

Earlier in March, Hannah Brown was also staying with him, but when the stay-at-home orders went into place, Hannah opted to go home to Alabama.

Matt James, one of Tyler’s friends, revealed that Hannah’s family missed her and wanted her home during this time.

But it appears that someone has taken her spot at Tyler’s house, as Cameron discovered an uninvited guest this weekend.

Tyler Cameron reveals he got an uninvited guest at his house

On Instagram, Tyler revealed that he found an alligator at his house. When he shared the news online, he sounded a bit shaky, and he appeared rather shocked.

He shared a video on Instagram Live. Here’s a screenshot of the little guy.

Cameron didn’t reveal what he did with the alligator, but he did share that it was quite big. Based on his video, it appeared to be hanging out in his garage on some tools.

Tyler Cameron has had several guests at his house over the past couple of weeks

While Tyler is all about having a great time with friends, hanging out with an alligator probably isn’t on his to-do list this quarantine.

He has already had Hannah B visiting him during the early weeks of quarantine. Plus, an unidentified woman showed up at his house after Hannah left.

She was a fan of his, and she was convinced they were in a relationship. She was from Hawaii and showed up with her dog and two suitcases, ready to join The Quarantine Crew.

The police got involved but issued no arrests or charges.

Then, last week, Tyler was spotted working out with a mysterious blonde woman.

While many slammed him for not practicing social distancing and spending time with another woman even though he has said he’s single, Tyler went on Twitter to set the record straight.

The woman was merely a neighbor, who had been out exercising the same time as Tyler and his friends. While they sprinted together, they also had a friendly chat.

As he pointed out, it was innocent, and the story had morphed into something incorrect.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.