Tyler Cameron jokes that a woman is waiting outside his house, ready to join the quarantine crew

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron found himself adding to his fame due to the coronavirus epidemic.

When people were told to stay indoors, Tyler and his friends created a Tik Tok account and got creative.

It didn’t take long for Bachelor Nation to start following along The Quarantine Crew as they came up with fun videos and situations to entertain their fans.

But apparently, it has become so fun that people are now looking to join the crew.

At least that’s what Tyler is hinting in a new video he shared last night.

Tyler Cameron’s quarantine crew is a popular one

Last night, Tyler and his friends went out to stock up on food.

That’s when Tyler got a call from his brother, who claimed a woman was outside of Tyler’s home.

He explained on Instagram Stories that the woman was outside of their home with her dog and two suitcases, and he joked she was ready to join The Quarantine Crew.

Based on his video, it doesn’t sound like they knew who she was.

Even if she wanted to join the crew, this isn’t the time to invite strangers into his home. With the spread of COVID-19, it would make sense for Tyler to turn her down and send her back home.

Tyler Cameron is no longer hanging out with Hannah B

Maybe the woman is ready to take over Hannah Brown’s spot in the Quarantine Crew. She left Tyler’s home last week after it was revealed that people needed to stay at home.

Hannah decided that she wanted to go back to Alabama to be with her family during this time after spending a few weeks with Tyler.

Now, fans are wondering if these two are dating. They haven’t done much publicly since she returned home.

Tyler recently called Hannah a sweet girl but didn’t confirm a relationship.

Throughout quarantine, they have flirted with one another and hinted that they had sexual tension. They played a fun game of spin-the-bottle where Tyler was hoping for a kiss.

Hannah has also joked about his package size in a video.

As long as they are under stay-at-home orders, the two can’t hang out. But once everything is done, Tyler and Hannah could reconnect again and give their relationship a second chance.

