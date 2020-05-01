Tyler Cameron just shut down all chances of going on Bachelor In Paradise

Tyler Cameron didn’t get his happy ending on The Bachelorette, as Hannah Brown decided to send him home as he was about to get on one knee.

Tyler gave Hannah a second chance on After The Final Rose, but the two never confirmed a relationship.

For months, Tyler’s fans were hoping he and Hannah would make it official and start over, but despite spending weeks in quarantine together, they both confirmed they are still single.

Now, Tyler is speaking out about his future plans, and it sounds like Bachelorette fans may be disappointed to know that he won’t be coming on Bachelor In Paradise.

As a single guy, it could have been a great opportunity to find love, but he’s not about to date several women.

Tyler Cameron discussed Bachelor In Paradise on Instagram

This week, Tyler appeared on the Chicks in the Office podcast alongside Dylan Barbour from Bachelor In Paradise. They shared the chat on Instagram.

During the podcast, they talked about Tyler potentially going on Bachelor In Paradise after confirming he’s single. However, Dylan doesn’t think it’s a great idea.

“I’m gonna be honest. I feel like it would just be like all downhill,” Tyler explained.

“You’d absolutely just get ruined,” Dylan Barbour added, hinting producers would twist his storyline around so he would become the bad guy.

“They would make you look so bad.”

Another person on the chat added, “Oh, my God…You had such a great rise that they’d be like, ‘Alright we need to have him fall. What else are we supposed to have him do? Just keep rising?’”

But for Tyler, it’s a much bigger issue. He’s not into dating several women at once, adding, “I’m a one-woman kind of guy.”

At this moment in time, Tyler doesn’t have that one woman in his life.

Tyler Cameron could be waiting to see what happens with Hannah

The quarantine could be the reason why Tyler isn’t dating anyone. Hannah did spend time with him in quarantine before the stay-at-home orders were put in place.

Fans wanted her to stay with Tyler, but her family missed her and wanted her to come back to Alabama. She did like a tweet that stated she should go back to Florida to continue being with Tyler.

Fans have also been aggressive in getting Tyler and Hannah to give it a second chance, as they have sent Tyler money via Venmo to buy Hannah an engagement ring.

No word on what happened with the money, but there’s no ring on Hannah’s finger.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.