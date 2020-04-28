Tyler Cameron is using his skills and time wisely during quarantine

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron is spending his time in quarantine at his Jupiter, Florida home. He’s staying there with his brother and some friends, including Matt James.

While he was hanging out with Hannah Brown as well during the earlier weeks of the quarantine, he’s now realizing that he may be stuck inside for quite some time.

Rather than spend time on the couch doing nothing, Tyler is putting his skills to good use.

In fact, he’s apparently working on his house, using his carpenter skills to make his abode even better.

Tyler Cameron is putting his skills to good use

On Instagram Live yesterday, Tyler shared an update with his fans. He filmed his carport and house, revealing that he was turning the carport into a closed garage.

He finished the framing. He didn’t reveal whether or not he was getting help from his brother Ryan who is staying with him.

As fans may recall, Tyler is a contractor. That’s how he introduced himself on The Bachelorette and, in his introduction video on the show, he was shirtless, dancing around in a construction zone in jeans and a tool belt.

He and Hannah also talked about building their dream home in the future.

While his friends may not be helping with the construction, he did get a visit from a little alligator over the weekend. The alligator was hanging out on what appeared to be on his tool kit in his garage.

Cameron didn’t share what he did with the alligator.

Tyler Cameron puts value into his house

These days, Tyler is spending his time putting value into his home. By turning the carport into a full-on garage, the value of his home could increase. There’s likely no better way to spend the time in quarantine.

Cameron confirmed he is not dating anyone these days. While Bachelorette fans have said that they want to see Tyler and Hannah together and possibly engaged, the two aren’t rushing into a relationship. In fact, they appear to be great friends and they may not want to ruin that friendship by engaging in a romantic relationship.

On the show, Tyler was about to propose when she turned him down for Jed Wyatt. Within weeks, she asked Tyler for a date after she busted Jed in a lie.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.