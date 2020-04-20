Tyler Cameron calls out person in Maserati with daughter after catching them filming his house

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron is a hot topic in Bachelor Nation. Not only is he a hot dancer with a flirtatious personality, but he’s also someone who Hannah Brown has been hanging out with.

He’s a proud Jupiter, Florida resident, and has never hidden the fact that he loves his life in Florida.

This came to life during his hometown date on The Bachelorette. Plus, it makes sense that Hannah would want to quarantine there.

But it sounds like people are determined to find out where he lives because Tyler is noticing that people are finding his house online and then visiting him — uninvited.

This happened again this afternoon, and Tyler was having none of it.

Tyler Cameron calls out people for filming his house

On Twitter, Cameron decided to call out someone who was driving a white Maserati. The person was driving with what appeared to be a young girl.

Person in a white Maserati with your daughter… stop filming the front of my house. Not cool — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) April 20, 2020

“Stop filming the front of my house,” Tyler wrote on Twitter, adding, “Not cool.”

Tyler has been sharing photos from around his house, both inside and outside.

Plus, his friends from The Quarantine Crew are often working out in his yard, so it makes sense that fans would want a sneak peek at Tyler and his friends.

Many of Tyler’s fans felt that the person filming his house was crossing an obvious line.

Tyler Cameron’s fans understand his frustrations

On Twitter, fans revealed that they thought the whole thing was creepy.

While Tyler has become a celebrity because of his time on The Bachelorette and then dating Gigi Hadid afterward, fans still think it is creepy to locate his house and film it.

Another person added that he didn’t invite people to come by and film everything. The fan pointed out that people should mind their own business and leave contestants on The Bachelorette alone.

Nah it’s still creepy. They’re driving by his HOUSE. He didn’t invite people to come and do that. People need to mind their business and leave them alone. — k a y l e e 🦈🌪❄️ (@kayleemjaxx) April 20, 2020

Another person suggested that Tyler should put a sign up in the yard, telling people that Tyler and Hannah Brown are not on location.

Maybe do a sign TC and HB aren’t here . Carry on … — BR (@SuperCA7) April 20, 2020

As fans may remember, Hannah started her quarantine in Jupiter, Florida, with Tyler before the stay-at-home orders went into place. She left to stay at her parents’ house in Alabama.

Hannah expressed a desire to go back to Tyler’s house for quarantine after she was caught liking a tweet about it.

If they continue, get their tags and report them. Everyone deserves privacy and respect ❤️ — MT (@MT48210581) April 20, 2020

Lastly, one person suggested that Tyler do whatever he needed to do to see justice, including getting the person’s tags and reporting them. The person added that everyone deserves privacy and respect.

This tweet alone got 99 likes at the time of this reporting.

This isn’t the first time that Tyler has dealt with this kind of attention. A woman showed up at his house almost two weeks ago. She was from Hawaii and showed up with two suitcases and her dog.

She claimed she had been talking to Tyler and that they had been in a relationship since February. The police ended up getting involved.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.