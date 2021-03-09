Tyler Cottrill is going to be a dad. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cottrill – also known as the second Tyler C within Bachelor Nation – has been busy since appearing on the show this summer.

He was originally cast to pursue Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette, but it didn’t work out for him.

However, he didn’t rely on reality television to find love. In fact, Tyler has a new woman in his life.

And now, he has some exciting news to share – he’s going to be a father!

Tyler Cottrill shared the baby news on social media

Tyler shared the news on his Instagram this week, revealing that he will be a father to a baby girl.

“Surprise, Baby girl arriving July 2021!” Tyler revealed on his Instagram with a photo of a pink onesie, a baby headband with flowers, and a rattle.

“Of everything that I have left in life, what I look forward to the most is being a dad. I’m already wrapped around a finger on a hand I haven’t even held yet. I can’t wait to be your first love and your protector forever. I’m a Girl Dad. I love you @taybroadwater,” he wrote.

Tyler tagged Taylor Broadwater in the post. She shared the same photo on her Instagram account. It appears the relationship is still somewhat new.

Taylor has two photos of her and Tyler on her Instagram feed in addition to the baby announcement. Tyler has the photo below, plus a group photo with Taylor on his Instagram feed.

The Bachelorette premiered on October 13 and on November 29, Tyler seemingly went public with his new girlfriend on the social network.

Tyler Cottrill isn’t the only Bachelorette star who wants babies

While Tyler is thrilled to become a girl dad, he isn’t the only person in Bachelor Nation who has baby fever. Clare Crawley, the woman he came on The Bachelorette for, is ready for babies as well.

Back in October, Clare was teasing fans about babies as she hung out with friends who had small children. At the time, she was already engaged to Dale and had expressed her desire to have kids with him.

During the Christmas holidays in 2020, Clare and Dale joked about making babies.

Suddenly, the two broke up in January, putting all baby plans on hold. Rumors swirled that Dale wasn’t ready to have children and he wasn’t ready to move as fast as Clare.

In February, the two were spotted together on a mini-vacation in Florida. However, the two never confirmed whether their engagement was back on, so it sounds like the baby plans are on hold – for now.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.