Tyler Baltierra thanks fan who praised him and wife Catelynn, says he sometimes questions his ‘significance’

Tyler Baltierra was appreciative of a fan who praised him and Catelynn. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra has plenty to be thankful for these days, and he was sure to express his gratitude when a fan applauded him recently.

Tyler and his wife Catelynn Baltierra are the only couple from the Teen Mom franchise who are still together, 15 years after they met.

Teen Mom OG fan praises Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra

The Teen Mom OG couple has gone through many obstacles together, and a fan recently pointed out how hard they’ve fought to overcome them.

On Twitter, a Teen Mom OG fan took the time to single out Tyler and Catelynn in a tweet that read, “I LOVE @CatelynnLowell & @TylerBaltierra!”

“Everything they’ve survived: Mental/physical/emotional abuse, depression, poverty, addiction, teenage pregnancy… look at them today. Married, healing, w/a beautiful family & they share it all w/us. I wish them the very best!”

Tyler read the fan’s comment and was sure to publicly acknowledge them with a quote retweet.

Tyler Baltierra thanks fan for kind words that ‘hit him in the feels’

The 29-year-old father of four replied to his fan, “Wow…thank you so much for your kind words! Sometimes it’s hard not to question your significance & wonder if you’re doing anything right or good enough.”

Pic credit: @TylerBaltierra/Twitter

Tyler continued, “Then someone’s outside perspective like yours comes along & just instantly hits you in the feels. Sincerely…thank you 🙏🥺”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Tyler and Catelynn have both been open and candid about their struggles with mental health. Teen Mom OG viewers have seen Catelynn attend in-person therapy to manage her depression.

When Tyler and Catelynn met, they were just teenagers, but they were dealing with many adult situations in their lives.

Tyler’s dad Butch ended up marrying Catelynn’s mom April, technically making Tyler and Catelynn step-siblings. Butch and April later divorced, but Tyler and Catelynn were living with them under the same roof during their marriage.

Pic credit: @Rochell21664616/Twitter

Tyler and Catelynn recently opened up about the drug abuse they witnessed, as both Butch and April are recovering addicts.

“My mom and Tyler’s dad were kind of bad in addiction during that period of time,” Catelynn recently revealed during an interview.

During that time, Catelynn became pregnant with her and Tyler’s first daughter, Carly, whom they placed for adoption in 2009 shortly after her birth.

Since then, Tyler and Catelynn have gotten married welcomed three more daughters – Nova, 6, Vaeda, 2, and Rya Rose, three months.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.