Tyler Baltierra reveals new career path after fan praises his poetry

Buckle up, buttercups, because soon enough, you might be blasting Tyler Baltierra’s music from your car.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star recently teased his music career after a fan suggested he go into songwriting.

The suggestion was made after Tyler penned a sweet message for his wife, Catelynn Baltierra, in honor of their eighth anniversary.

If your jaw dropped at the realization that the former teen parents have been married for that long, take a seat because they’ve been together for 17 years.

Tyler and Catelynn are the only original couple from the 16 & Pregnant franchise that is still together despite enduring ups and downs in their relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They tied the knot in 2015 and have four kids together, including their first daughter, Carly, who they gave up for adoption in 2009.

Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra teases upcoming music

Tyler showcased his epic poetry skills on Instagram in an anniversary post for Catelynn.

@catelynnmtv Today marks 8 YEARS MARRIED & 17 YEARS together babe & I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else by my side! You know there will never be enough words to express the love I have for you…but I like to try anyway,” he wrote in the caption.

However, that message was followed by a lengthy poem for his wife, and when Instagram followers read the words, they applauded Tyler for his talent.

“You’re honestly a great poet and potential songwriter. Have you written songs too? Stick with it. You have a talent that people want to see (read,) more of,” said one commenter.

That’s when the dad of four dropped the news that he had a special project in the works.

“@bria_ansara_music thank you & I’ve actually transitioned a lot of my poetry into music!” responded Tyler. “I’m working on getting my first single mixed & mastered for release here pretty soon!”

Pic credit: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Tyler writes a sweet poem for his wife Catelynn on their anniversary

Tyler’s anniversary post included a recent photo of him and Catelynn as well as throwback images from their wedding day.

He also included a poem that spoke of Catelynn being his safe place, and towards the end, the words got a little steamy.

“As I count every freckle

& caress every dimple

Your body becomes nimble

Our love is not simple

Not easy to measure

So relinquish control

While I fill you with the

Pressure of blissful pleasure

As we weave our pure love

Into beautiful silk together,” he wrote in part.

Before ending the post, the MTV star expressed how proud he was of the wife and mother that Catelynn has become.

“We’ve officially been together for MORE than HALF of our LIVES & I can’t wait to spend the rest of mine with you! #Soulmate #17YearsStrong #MiddleSchoolSweethearts 😍❤️🥹,” added Tyler..

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.