Tyler Baltierra reveals his and Catelynn Lowell’s future on Teen Mom OG

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have grown up in the spotlight.

From their days as teens making the hard choice to give up their first daughter to raising two more little girls while filming Teen Mom OG, they have come a long way.

They have thought about a lot in the decade they have been in front of the cameras.

Moving forward, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are on the same page when it comes to Teen Mom OG and what they want from it.

How long will Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell film Teen Mom OG?

During an interview with the Awesome Dad show, Tyler Baltierra got candid about his plans for the future and with Teen Mom OG.

The reality star revealed that each new season that is offered to him and Catelynn Lowell is discussed between them. They weigh out all the pros and cons, including the effect their life choices could have on their daughters.

He went on to discuss how he and Catelynn Lowell ask Novalee if she wants to film. While she isn’t quite old enough to understand the logistics of it all, Tyler Baltierra and his wife want her to be able to have some say in the decisions they are making for her.

Both have decided that once filming Teen Mom OG negatively impacts either of their children, they will leave the show.

So far, things have been good for the couple, and they have enjoyed the fruits of their labor on reality television. Both of their children have trusts set up so that down the line, college is paid for in full.

What are Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell up to right now?

Currently, a new season of Teen Mom OG is airing. The footage is from last summer, and the two are going through a tough time.

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell had to decide whether to help their friend Ashley who was in jail or walk away from the situation. They chose to help, and Ashley will be living with them until court.

A lot has changed for Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell over the years. They have remained strong through it all, allowing Teen Mom OG to document moments in their lives that most would try to hide.

Tyler is proud of what they have built and how they are raising their little girls. Through it all, keeping them grounded is their main priority.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.