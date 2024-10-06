Tucker and Rubina late-night tryst in Big Brother HOH Room was leaked, fans react

The Big Brother showmance between Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe has been a hot topic for a different reason this weekend.

Rubina and Tucker became close in the Big Brother house and shared intimate moments in the HOH Room.

Now, some of those moments have reportedly been leaked online in the form of a video.

Typically, videos of intimate moments between Big Brother houseguests are picked up on the Live Feeds, leading to chatter and social media shares.

But this time is different. As Big Brother fan site Hamsterwatch stated, “This was not on feeds, it’s an internal leak.”

Many Big Brother fans have reacted to the news, as it has caused much buzz on social media.

An intimate video of Tucker and Rubina leaked online

“Apparently there’s a video going around of Tucker & Rubina going at it in HOH,” reads a tweet from Big Brother fan site Hamsterwatch.

The site provides commentary on each new season of Big Brother, including frequent posts on social media.

“Somebody’s likely to get fired,” the post continued.

Big Brother fans quickly reacted to the news, including many who feel that Tucker and Rubina have been taken advantage of.

“This is horrible, if true. Unbelievable,” a fan posted, to which Hamsterwatch responded, “It’s true.”

“That’s devastating. I’m sick for them. Whoever did this is in so much trouble, they don’t even know,” the fan added.

News of a leaked BB26 video was posted online. Pic credit: @Hamsterwatch/X

More Big Brother fans respond to the new

Some Big Brother fans saw Live Feeds footage of the Big Brother showmance online earlier this season. It led to some confusion about this newly reported leak.

“It was posted when it happened,” wrote a Big Brother fan.

“This was not on feeds,” clarified Hamsterwatch. “It’s an internal leak.”

Many additional thoughts from fans have been shared, some defending the houseguests and others reacting to them doing it on camera.

“Maybe don’t have sex on national tv,” wrote one fan.

“Oh wow! How does something like that even get leaked!” posted another X account.

Big Brother fans react to the news of a leaked video. Pic credit: @Hamsterwatch/X

Tucker and Rubina became a trending topic

So many Big Brother fans have been posting about the Tucker and Rubina video the couple became a trending topic on X (formerly known as Twitter). Tubina (their relationship name) was also trending.

Opinions have varied among fans, ranging from arguing that the couple shouldn’t have done it on camera to Rubina still being in the house, so she doesn’t know what happened on social media.

“It sucks that Rubina doesn’t know. She’s just locked away and will be until the end of the week having no idea this happened. Tucker probably wishes he could tell her,” wrote a concerned Big Brother fan.

Big Brother fans react to the Tubina online controversy. Pic credit: @ChelseaM201713/X

More from Big Brother 26

Will the Tucker and Rubina showmance continue when Big Brother 26 ends? We will find that out later.

Tucker will return to the Big Brother stage for the upcoming season finale, where the BB26 cast will award the $750,000 prize.

