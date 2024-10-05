Big Brother 26 spoilers: Who will make the final three?

Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds have revealed some interesting Week 12 results.

The final four players have been busy following the eviction of Kimo Apaka, and now their downtime begins.

Makensy Manbeck, Chelsie Baham, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Rubina Bernabe made it to the final four.

Some of these players are not like the others. Cam and Rubina have been dragged to the end, hoping they might get one of the final two seats.

But Big Brother 26 belongs to Chelsie and Makensy, with one of the ladies likely to be named the winner on finale night.

Thus far, the BB26 jury members are Angela Murray, Quinn Martin, T’Kor Clottey, Leah Peters, and Kimo.

Important Big Brother 26 spoilers from the Live Feeds

Chelsie won the Week 12 Head of Household Competition. She took back the power and nabbed a spot in the final three.

Chelsie nominated Makensy and Cam for eviction, forcing them to battle it out to save themselves. It also garnered her favor with Rubina, whom she kept off the block.

Makensy won the Power of Veto (again). This also guaranteed her a spot in the final three, keeping control in the hands of the ladies as the days ticked down.

Makensy will host her Veto Meeting “live” during the upcoming eviction episode. That’s when she has to announce who will join her and Chelsie in the final three.

Who will make the final three on Big Brother 26?

Makensy wants to evict Cam. She has mulled over this decision for weeks, feeling Cam is doing nothing to help her in the game.

Cam will likely take Chelsie to the final two if he sneaks up on them and wins the final Head of Household Competition. And Makensy knows this.

Meanwhile, Chelsie is pushing Makensy to vote out Rubina. Chelsie thinks Rubina is a wild card who could take Makensy with her to the end, so she needs Rubina gone.

The path for Makensy is clear. She must evict Cam and go to the final three with Rubina and Chelsie.

But will Makensy follow through with what she knows to be the correct move? There’s too much time between now and the Eviction Ceremony, so paranoia could easily set in.

Here’s the final week of BB26 episodes. We are getting extremely close to finale night.

Soon, fans will also vote on who wins America’s Favorite Houseguest. That title comes with a $50,000 prize.

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 26 airs on CBS.