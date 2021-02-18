Trista Sutter shares her secrets to a happy marriage, ‘Forgiveness is huge’

Trista Sutter reveals how she makes her marriage work. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Trista Sutter is one of the main success stories when it comes to The Bachelorette romances.

Not only was she the first Bachelorette lead to win over fans, but she’s also the one woman who is married with two kids while paving the way for other Bachelorettes.

She’s a prime example of the show working if the individuals involved are willing to put in the work.

With a slew of breakups in Bachelor Nation, Trista is now revealing what it takes to make a marriage work in the long run when the entire relationship has been followed from the first meeting.

Trista Sutter reveals the reasons she’s still married

Trista revealed that there are two major reasons why she and her husband, Ryan Sutter, have been able to make things work.

She shared those secrets on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. One of the reasons why she believes she and Ryan have had such a big success is that they have put their relationship first.

So many Bachelor contestants go after sponsorships, television deals, Dancing With The Stars spots, and more time in Los Angeles. They don’t go back home, settle back into their old jobs, and they don’t want the family with the white fence.

“I think number one is prioritizing our relationship. You know, me moving to Vail and recognizing that Ryan would not have been happy anywhere else. He is truly a mountain man and he needs this place to, to feel happy. So prioritizing our relationship and our location and respecting each other. And I think is humongous,” Trista revealed.

But there is another major point that needs to be addressed. And that’s forgiveness.

“Forgiveness is huge. Even if it’s the little things like saying something that ticks the other one off, like just the little forgivenesses throughout the day, week here, month, whatever. I think we like to have fun,” Trista explained.

“Like our, I feel like our lives are pretty happy and full of joy, but doing things that each of you love, you know, we are very much opposites in a lot of ways and you know, where he’ll go for a bike ride and all stay home and watch TV or whatever, you know? So I think that all like the respect and, and the fun, they all, it all kind of goes together,” Trista continued.

Trista Sutter supported her husband Ryan after a weird illness

Plus, Trista is proving that she’s staying with Ryan through thick and thin. In December, Trista and Ryan opened up about him having a mysterious illness and they couldn’t figure out what it was.

He had been tested for a variety of things, including cancer. They were grateful that he didn’t have cancer, but Ryan revealed that he wasn’t satisfied with not knowing what was going on.

While Trista has been in the franchise for a long time, she hasn’t been as vocal as others. However, Trista has been open about how the Bachelor franchise is planned out, as she saw a big binder with storylines from a producer once about how each person had a role, whether it was a villain role or a sweetheart role.

