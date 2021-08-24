Trina Njoroge reveals how she wants to use her Love Island USA fame

Trina and Andre on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

When people come onto a reality TV show like Love Island USA, they have a chance to become famous.

The most popular people on the show can end up becoming social media influencers, and several Love Island USA Islanders from the third season have gained a lot of Instagram followers, putting them in the position to make a lot of money.

One of these Islanders is Trina Njoroge, although she has a specific goal for how she wants to use her newfound fame.

Trina talks fame following Love Island USA

Trina ranked ninth in total Instagram boosts following her stint on Love Island USA.

She came to the show with 11,000 Instagram followers and she now has 125,000 followers.

That is lower than several of her fellow Islanders, but it gives her Instagram account a lot of eyes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In an interview with PopCulture.com, Trina said that she wants to help those who deal with mental health issues.

“One thing I do want to do with my platform is really advocate for mental health because that was a struggle that I was going through,” Trina said. “Ironically, being in the mental health field, I felt like my mind was deteriorating […] because it was a lot of stress and a lot of emotions.

“And I just want to be the voice for others, but feel like it’s hard to speak out about their mental health. I wanted them to just break the stigma and everything and make sure that they know that there’s also a light at the end of the tunnel.

“And you can overcome this as well. Like I did; I feel relieved. I feel great.”

She only has just over 2,200 Twitter followers, but she is already giving this message there.

Trina is a mental health worker

This was a big deal for Trina before she came onto Love Island USA.

Trina works as a psychiatric nurse in Hacienda Heights, California.

Things went tough for her on the show, as she ended up in a love triangle with Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland. This put a lot of pressure on her and she ended up heartbroken when Cinco chose Cash.

When she left, she saw that social media had chosen to take sides, and there were many Cashay fans who lashed out at Trina on social media.

She reached out to Cash and the two talked about the issues and their respective fans.

“We were just talking about the overwhelming experience and the fans and stuff,” Trina said. “And we really just want people to take into consideration. Yes, you are entitled to your own opinion, but if you can see them working over this and moving forward, then they should do the same as well.”

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus. Re-live the third season on Paramount+, streaming right now.