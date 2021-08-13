Trina explains the origin of the Love Island USA dashikis moment with Cashay

Cash and Trina on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

There was a special moment on the night that Cashay Proudfoot left Love Island USA.

During the recoupling, Trina Njoroge and Cashay walked to the firepit together, both wearing dashikis.

In her first post-Love Island USA interview since she left the villa, Trina explains the moment with the cultural dresses.

Trina explains dashiki on Love Island USA

Cashay knew that she was going to leave the island no matter what that night and said she was ready to go.

Trina had brought the dashiki attire with her and wanted her and Cash to wear them together and Cash told her that night was when they had to do it.

“Even that iconic moment of me giving her my dashiki, it was a very sentimental piece that I got from my grandmother in Kenya,” Trina explained. “I wanted to give it to her to show her, look, we’ve been through ups and downs here the villa. We are both Black queens. We are resilient.”

Trina also explained where the dashikis came from.

“I did get those pieces from my grandmother back in Kenya. She raised nine children out of poverty and I know it was very challenging for her,” Trina said. “So when I went to Kenya with my family, she bought me two dashikis and I’ve kept that really close to my heart and next to me at all times.”

The moment was special for both women.

“I was actually going to wear those on two different occasions, but I realized I had both of them and I’m like, ‘Look, this is something that I should give to somebody that I love and admire and adore, which is Cash,'” Trina said

“And she’s like a sister to me now. So I decided to give her one and I was like, ‘We should twin. This is an iconic moment. This is something that’s very powerful even though nothing is said,'” she continued.

“People can see we can go through thick and thin and come out stronger, and that’s one thing that I wanted everyone to realize, and even us ourselves,” she added.

The two did and it was a moment that remains iconic for Love Island USA Season 3.

Cashay responds to the dashiki moment with Trina

Cashay also talked about the moment this past week when she appeared on After the Villa with Alex and Elizabeth.

Cash said that people look at her and Trina like the “African Queens,” and while Cash said she is not African, that Trina is and this was an important moment for both women to stand together in solidarity.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.