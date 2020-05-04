Tori Spelling, Joey Fatone among celebrities who love Big Ed on Before the 90 Days

Tori Spelling and Joey Fatone are enjoying Big Ed Brown on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. They are just two of the celebrities who are making it known that they are tuning in for the TLC reality show.

It’s not too surprising that Spelling and Fatone are tuning in for another reality show, as they have each participated in a few of their own over the years.

Tori Spelling, who is most famous for her role as Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, also starred on The Masked Singer, Masterchef, Celebrity Family Feud, Dancing with the Stars, and Tori & Dean: Inn Love.

As for Joey Fatone, who was a member of the boy band NSYNC, he was on Impractical Jokers, Dancing with the Stars, The Singing Bee, Celebrity Poker Showdown, Celebrity Circus, and Karaoke Battle USA.

Tori Spelling helps Big Ed celebrate birthday

Big Ed posted on Instagram that while he was celebrating his 55th birthday, Tori Spelling contacted him online.

In his post, which shared an image of himself and Spelling, Ed wrote: “Love you Tori, get read for our cook off next Tuesday evening..!”

Below is the post he put up about his encounter:

Big Ed makes a Cameo for Joey Fatone

Big Ed also made a Cameo for singer Joey Fatone, where he noted that Fatone has a really cool name. It’s a fun interaction that underscores how some celebrities have become quite intrigued by Big Ed’s persona on the show.

Here is a link to the site where fans can also receive a Cameo from Big Ed. On it, he notes that he has already done quite a few of them while the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC.

Fans getting frustrated with Big Ed on Before the 90 Days

It wasn’t that long ago that fans were blasting Big Ed on social media for buying Rose a toothbrush and telling her that her breath wasn’t pretty.

Then, Ed waited quite a long time to tell Rose that he didn’t want to have kids with her.

This was after a long period where he had led her to believe that they would have at least two kids after getting married.

While it has been entertaining to watch Ed on the show, he continues to say things and take actions that lead some fans to believe that Rose is better off without him.

It’s a stark change from when people thought he was cute at the start of the season.

Below are two fan posts that show that taking place:

I just started 90 day fiancé and big ED is the cutest omg — shelby rose 🤍 (@poundas1) May 4, 2020

True story. A couple weeks ago I broke a 42 inch flat screen because I punched it when Big Ed disrespected Rose. Watching on my phone now. #90dayfiance #beforethe90days #90DaysFianceBeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/GQ3Po7USVC — 90 Day Fckery (@90DayFckery) April 27, 2020

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.