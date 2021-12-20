Tori Roloff updates fans on pregnancy after miscarriage, reflects on last Christmas before welcoming baby #3

Tori Roloff reflected on her pregnancy and her family’s last Christmas as a family of four. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff updated her fans on her pregnancy and reflected on her family’s last Christmas as a family of four.

Last month, Tori announced that she and her husband Zach are expecting their third child, as reported by Monsters & Critics.

The couple’s pregnancy news came on the heels of Tori’s devastating miscarriage back in March. But now, Tori and Zach are happy to be welcoming a rainbow baby.

Tori recently took to Instagram to give her fans some updates on how she’s been feeling and how quickly her pregnancy seems to be going.

LPBW star Tori Roloff updates fans on pregnancy, shares more baby bump pics

The 30-year-old reality TV star posed in front of the family Christmas tree for a gorgeous pregnancy silhouette, showing off her baby bump from a side profile in one pic.

In another slide, Tori shared a black and white photo, again from a side profile, showing off her bump in the simple and classic pic.

“A little pregnancy update,” Tori captioned her post before explaining how her prior miscarriage has affected this pregnancy.

“I feel like miscarriage truly steals your joy,” Tori continued. “This pregnancy, it’s been so difficult to get excited. However, we have seen baby multiple times and we’ve heard his/her heartbeat a ton. And it’s strong.”

“I’m at the point that my husband makes fun of me for going to all the appointments because my OB teased that by the third most women skip out on them. 🤦🏽‍♀️,” Tori revealed.

“I’m starting to feel baby move pretty consistently and that has really helped me relax and enjoy these moments with our sweet babe!!”

Tori Roloff feeling good after a rough first trimester

Tori added that although she’s feeling good about her pregnancy now that she’s past the point of worrying so much about a possible loss, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. She also weighed in on what she thinks the gender of the baby might be based on her symptoms.

“My first trimester was pretty miserable. I slept a ton. Couldn’t eat anything,” Tori told her fans. “And I was bloated beyond belief. I was convinced it was a girl.”

“My second trimester (gosh it’s gone by SO fast!) has been a lot better. Less bloat. More appetite, and I feel like I am moving and feeling good this time around! Now I think it’s a boy. Haha who knows!”

Tori also reflected on the fact that this Christmas will be the last one that she, Zach, and their kids Jackson and Lilah will spend as a family of four.

“I am so grateful to God for this gift. This pure and whole gift and I am so thankful that my body is capable of growing this sweet life. I can’t believe this is our last Christmas without him/her! 💚🎄❤️”

Tori and Zach’s third child will mark the seventh grandchild in the Roloff family. Baby number three will join big brother Jackson and big sister Lilah, along with cousins Ember, Bode, Radley, and Mateo Roloff.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.