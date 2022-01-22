Too Hot to Handle Season 3: Who is Gerrie Labuschagné and where can you find him on Instagram?

Gerrie Labuschagne on Too Hot to Handle. Pic credit: Netflix

Too Hot to Handle just hit Netflix with its third season and a cast of 15 people looking for love.

One of the new cast members is Gerrie Labuschagné, and here is everything you need to know about the new Too Hot to Handle hopeful.

Who is Gerrie Labuschagné on Too Hot to Handle?

Gerrie Labuschagné is a rugby player from Cape Town, South Africa.

He has signed with the Houston SaberCats for the 2022 season. This adds to the fact that he said he hates losing, which made him very competitive on Too Hot to Handle.

However, he is also very positive, saying he wakes up every day and realizes how beautiful it is.

He compares himself to a lion and said the women are a group of lionesses and he will sneak up and steal one’s heart, saying he will know the one because be believes in love at first sight.

How can you follow Gerrie Labuschagné on Instagram?

You can follow Gerrie Labuschagné on Instagram at @gerrie_labuschagne.

He has only made 27 posts on it, but he has over 20,000 followers.

On his Too Hot to Handle promo photo, he wrote, “Wellcome to poodle looking hair go check us out on.”

Gerrie has a few candid photos, including one of him with his dog.

He also has a photo by a plane in a hanger and another on the eugby field.

There are also a few shirtless photos and some of him all dressed up.

Where is Gerrie Labuschagné now following Too Hot to Handle?

Too Hot to Handle is a Netflix reality television dating series that has one major twist.

The men and women are not allowed to kiss, have any sexual contact, or even pleasure themselves, over the four weeks of the show.

An AI host keeps everyone in line.

There is a $200,000 grand prize and the producers knock money off every time the cast members break a rule. By the end of the season, a winning couple was chosen.

Gerrie Labuschagné was a late comer to Too Hot to Handle, joining the series in Episode 6. He ended up sticking around long enough to be a finalist.

He was initially attracted to Georgia Hassarati, and they hit it off right away, although Georgia had already hooked up with a few other guys. The two ended up breaking quite a few rules and costing the cast some money along the way.

The problem is that Gerrie talked about settling down, and Georgia had a no strings attached rule. She let Gerrie know that she wasn’t interested so they went their separate ways and both left the show single.

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 is streaming right now on Netflix.