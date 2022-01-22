Too Hot to Handle Season 3: Who is Georgia Hassarati and where can you find her on Instagram?

Georgia Hassarati on Too Hot to Handle. Pic credit: Netflix

Too Hot to Handle just hit Netflix with its third season and a cast of 15 people looking for love.

One of the new cast members is Georgia Hassarati, and here is everything you need to know about the new Too Hot to Handle hopeful.

Who is Georgia Hassarati on Too Hot to Handle?

Georgia Hassarati is from Queensland in Australia and she calls herself a “very Aussie girl.”

“I love the sun, I like to surf,” she said.

She said that she had dreams in the past of settling down with someone and having a dog, but it didn’t work out for her, so she went the other way.

“I don’t want to be tied down,” she said. “I can just do whatever I want, that’s what I love.”

She is looking for someone with “spice” and “confidence” and someone who can make her laugh. She then added that her type was Justin Bieber.

How can you follow Georgia Hassarati on Instagram?

You can follow Georgia Hassarati on Instagram at @Georgiahassarati.

She has 220 posts on Instagram and one of the biggest followings of this year’s competitors, with 219,000.

In the Too Hot to Handle promo post, she wrote, “What do you wanna tell Joe Biden right now?? wassup baby, I’m on season 3 of THTH.”

While she said she at one time wanted a family and dog, it does look like she still kept the dog dream.

She also appears to be an Instagram influencer, advertising products on her page.

However, fans can still find lots of sexy photos that she shares on the page as well.

Where is Georgia Hassarati now following Too Hot to Handle?

Too Hot to Handle is a Netflix reality television dating series that has one major twist.

The men and women are not allowed to kiss, have any sexual contact, or even pleasure themselves, over the four weeks of the show.

An AI host keeps everyone in line.

There is a $200,000 grand prize and the producers knock money off every time the cast members break a rule. By the end of the season, a winning couple was chosen.

Georgia finished Too Hot To Handle in third place in the end.

Georgia had a little trouble finding the guy for her on the show. She also broke the rules throughout and cost the cast a lot of money. She kissed three different men on the show.

She started out trying to hook up with Stevan Ditter and then moved on to Patrick Mullen and Harry Johnson. Stevan ended up with Olga Bednarska, Patrick self-eliminated himself, and Harry ended up winning it all with Beaux Raymond.

She then made out with Jaz Holloway.

In the end, despite finishing third, she left without ever finding her man.

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 is streaming right now on Netflix.