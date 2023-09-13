Tom Sandoval calls Raquel Leviss ‘thirsty and immature’ for blocking him online

Tom Sandoval is leaning into his villain era, dubbing his former mistress Raquel Leviss as “thirsty and immature” for blocking him online.

The Vanderpump Rules star was all smiles when he made the remark, and it’s not surprising he’s now getting blasted for that.

Yesterday, things took a turn when Tom took to social media to wish Raquel a happy birthday on one of her posts.

However, she wasn’t feeling it and promptly blocked him — something she should have done ages ago.

After hitting the block button, Raquel shared a screenshot and posted it on her Instagram Story.

That didn’t sit well with the 40-year-old, and he had some harsh words for her in return.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval says Raquel is ‘thirsty and immature’

If there’s one person who knows about being thirsty and immature, it’s Tom Sandoval, as his actions post-Scandoval have proved just that.

However, he thinks the title belongs to Raquel, who blocked him on Instagram.

Tom was at a premiere party for Season 2 of the FOX show Special Forces, where he’s a cast member.

While on the carpet, EXTRA asked him about Raquel blocking him — after initially pretending that things between them were good.

“I think it’s a little thirsty and immature, personally, but she is who she is,” said Tom. “I still wish the best for her, and I hope she’s doing good, and I hope she finds her happiness.”

The drama between the former costars kicked off yesterday when Tom wrote, “Happy Birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend.”

Raquel’s response? A screenshot of him being blocked with the words, “ok bye!”

Meanwhile, Tom is getting even more backlash online after making the “thirsty” remark about Raquel.

After a video of his interview was posted on Instagram, viewers had a lot to say in the comments.

“Thirsty and immature was you going into her comments and act like a good guy. Leave her alone!” said one commenter.

“If Rachel is thirsty than Tom is parched and dead from dehydration!” reasoned someone else.

One Instagram user said, “The ORDACITY of this man calling someone else ‘thirsty and immature’…comedy at its finest.”

Another commenter noted, “Sandoval is a narc‼️ lol ain’t no way u thought wishing her a happy birthday publicly while calling her a friend, would go over well. She took the major hits, not u. Right, wrong or indifferent, you’re the immature thirsty one.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.