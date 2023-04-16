Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss caught kissing during Scheana Shay’s Mexico wedding

Although news of the “Scandoval” affair only recently rocked the world of millions — Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss reportedly had a major public display of affection last summer.

As details about the Tom and Raquel affair emerge, it becomes apparent that the risky relationship was months in the making. And with Raquel checking into a mental health facility, stories continue to surface, painting an interesting picture.

One of two sources close to the cast recently revealed that he saw Raquel and Tom kissing at Scheana Shay’s destination wedding in Mexico.

The sources of the information were Scheana’s wedding dress designers, Patrik Simpson and Pol’ Atteu.

The designing duo appeared on a Thursday episode of Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where the Flipping Out star interviews other well-known reality personalities.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Patrik and Pol’ went into great detail — explaining why they never liked Raquel and why it took so long to share the news.

Scheana Shay’s wedding dress designers saw Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss kiss

According to Patrik, it all went down after the wedding ceremony. The designer departed an elevator and was shocked at what he saw.

Patrik revealed, “I get off the elevator, and I see Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss kissing off to the side.”

Patrik also said that producers were close during the PDA moment, but he didn’t know if they saw the kiss.

As for what took Patrik so long to spill the beans, he had a clear answer.

The designer explained that he could never tell Tom [Sandoval] and Tom [Schwartz] apart.

However, when the “Scandoval” news went public, a lightbulb went off in Patrik’s head.

Patrik’s design partner also had tea to spill about Raquel’s “removed” nature and “skewed motives.”

Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz kiss was fake

Pol’ spoke up about the Vanderpump Rules kiss between Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss, which, until March, was the highlight of the season.

The creator explained that the producers made him and his partner move to capture the shot.

Pol’ said of the kiss, “We knew it was fake because, hello, we got kicked out of our seat.”

It now seems the kiss was a distraction from the actual occurrences behind the scenes.

Scheana’s designer also said that Raquel was distant, even after he got to know her.

Pol’ added, “Her [Raquel’s] motives were so skewed that when you’re in it, you’re not going to see it.”

As for Raquel, she reportedly checked into a mental health facility as she weathers the storm.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.