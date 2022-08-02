Todd Chrisley reveals he became ‘a slave to the things’ as he battles legal issues

Todd Chrisley opened up about fame. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Todd Chrisley is dealing with the biggest test of his life.

He and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were convicted on bank fraud and tax evasion charges in June, and they are awaiting their sentencing date of October 6.

They must remain under full-time monitoring and can only leave their Nashville home under a few circumstances.

Facing up to 30 years in federal prison is a lot to process. The family is keeping up their faith, and they have hinted there is more to the story than anyone knows.

Despite everything happening in their private lives, the Chrisleys have remained mostly positive.

Todd and Julie are continuing their podcast Chrisley Confessions and giving listeners something to discuss.

Todd Chrisley reveals he became ‘a slave’ to things

During a recent episode of Chrisley Confessions, Todd Chrisley got real about what happened when the money started rolling in.

The Chrisley Knows Best star said, “I got lost when I couldn’t tell the difference in my self-worth and my net worth. And the bigger my net worth became, the less I focused on my self-worth because everything was being built around that net worth. Around stuff.”

He also acknowledged becoming “a slave” to material things. As the amount in his bank account grew, so did his desire for more and more things, including houses and cars.

Todd also called himself out, revealing, “You become a slave to the things that you thought were going to bring you peace. So I got lost in that and for my whole life because I think I was too ignorant — and when I use the word ignorant, I know that I understood how to differentiate self-worth and net worth.”

Todd Chrisley is dealing with a lot

It’s been a tough year for the reality TV star. Not only is he dealing with the federal case and the upcoming sentencing, but he is also dealing with his mom, Nanny Faye, battling cancer.

The family found out last fall, and it was meant to be kept quiet. However, it came out during their trial. After fans continued asking about Nanny Faye, the family decided to confirm she was diagnosed with bladder cancer and has been undergoing treatment.

Keeping their lives as normal as possible appears to be the strategy Todd and Julie Chrisley are using as they move forward. Sentencing is just a little over two months away, and they will learn their fate.

