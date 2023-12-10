Todd Chrisley reveals attempt to extort family with photographs of him in prison

Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley broke his silence from behind bars nearly a year after he turned himself in at a Pensacola, Florida, federal prison to begin serving his 12-year sentence.

There has been talk about the conditions in the prison he is at, with his daughter, Savannah Chrisley, sharing a lot of it on social media.

She and her brother, Chase Chrisley, have openly discussed the conditions they see while visiting their parents and the information they get from speaking with them.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin spoke with Todd on the phone after being denied access to talk to him in the prison.

It wasn’t an easy feat. Brian explained that despite filling out the paperwork and having the approval of Todd’s attorney, the prison denied his access, calling it a “security risk.”

However, he got it done, and what Todd had to say was shocking.

Todd Chrisley reveals attempt to extort family

While speaking with Brian Entitn, Todd Chrisley revealed Savannah Chrisley received a photograph of him sleeping in prison, demanding $2,600 a month for “protection.”

This was after Brian asked how the correctional officers were treating him.

It seems someone was attempting to extort the Chrisley family by using a photo of Todd in a vulnerable state (sleeping) to get their attention.

Todd also revealed he heard conversations about “humbling” him and comments about how prison wasn’t one of his mansions.

Todd Chrisley details horrific prison conditions

Prison isn’t supposed to be fun or easy, but the details described by Todd Chrisley are straight out of a horror film.

Todd told Brian Entin that the food served is “at minimum” a year past the expiration date.

He continued to say the men are being “starved to death,” acknowledging he wasn’t sure if some were even getting 1,000 calories a day.

To punish Todd, he claims the warden continues to cut down the amount allotted from the commissary. When he first arrived, he purchased 12 packages of tuna a week, and she cut it in half when she took over. Then, it was cut in half again, leading to only three being allowed weekly.

Seeing what happens as this interview gains traction will be interesting, mainly because Savannah Chrisley has been speaking out for months. Brian mentioned that he noticed some of her posts, which piqued his interest.

Todd is currently serving a 12-year sentence, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, is presently serving seven in a Kentucky federal prison.